Practice of Dr. Labib Hashimi Adds Another TOI California Location

CERRITOS, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, has acquired the Chino, CA practice of Dr. Labib Hashimi. The acquisition enhances TOI’s geographic coverage in California, with the Chino practice marking TOI’s 42nd clinic in the Golden State.

“We are excited to expand to Chino and Chino Hills, increasing access and convenience for our patients in these areas,” shared Brad Hively, CEO at TOI. “By welcoming Dr. Hashimi and his team, we are connecting our footprint in Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties, allowing us to better serve patients in this community.”

This expansion comes in response to the continued strong demand for TOI’s differentiated care model which focuses on quality clinical outcomes, access for underserved populations, and value for the healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Hashimi, former principal of Intercommunity Oncology of Chino Hills, now the TOI Chino/Chino Hills Clinic, shared, “Joining TOI is a natural fit for me and my practice. I have always kept my focus on outcomes and quality for my patients and know this partnership will benefit my patients and the Chino community.”

The Chino/Chino Hills Clinic, formerly Intercommunity Oncology of Chino Hills, located at 13768 Roswell Ave, Suite 105, Chino, Calif., 91710 (Ph: 909-591-0814), will continue to serve patients without interruptions or a change of hours.

About TOI

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

