CERRITOS, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) (“TOI” or the “Company”), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Recent Operational Highlights

Completed a $110 million strategic investment from Deerfield Management Company, L.P. through secured senior convertible notes on August 9, 2022

Ended the fiscal year 2022 with $132 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments

Increased market count to 15 at year-end from 10 in the prior year, including new markets in California, Florida and Texas

Remediated two of the previously disclosed material weaknesses surrounding controls over review of revenue and segregation of duties within the financial close and reporting process. For the remaining one, Management has developed and continues to execute a remediation plan to address the previously disclosed material weakness around treatment of complex accounting transactions

Received Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality’s (AHRQ) certification as an accredited Patient Safety Organization

Generated over $1.7 million in savings to patients through the Company’s dispensary co-pay assist program

Added 3 new gain share contracts in Florida

Grew Capitated Membership by over 100 thousand lives

Completed 6 practice acquisitions

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $71 million, an increase of 36.6% from $52 million compared to the prior year quarter

Gross profit of $16 million, an increase of 87.6% compared to the prior year quarter

Net loss of $9.5 million compared to net loss of $10.2 million for the prior year quarter

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $(0.11) and $(0.15), respectively, compared to $(0.13) for the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $(4.6) million compared to $(5.6) million for the prior year quarter

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $132 million as of December 31, 2022

Full Year 2022 Results

Management Commentary

Brad Hively, CEO of TOI, commented, “2022 was our first full year as a public company. I am pleased with the progress we made driving our growth strategy, with contributions from both organic and acquired growth. Despite facing certain headwinds during the year, including Medi-Cal preventing us from dispensing Oral prescriptions to a portion of our California patients, a tight labor market, and delays in acquired revenue, we surpassed the top end of our revised 2022 guidance for Revenue, Gross Profit, and Adjusted EBITDA and achieved our revised guidance for covered lives. We also achieved our original guidance for Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and covered lives.”

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

TOI uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, as an additional tool to assess its operational performance. See “Financial Information: Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Regulation S-K, TOI is not reasonably able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts due to uncertainties regarding taxes, share-based compensation, goodwill impairment charges, change in fair value of liabilities, unrealized (gains) losses on investments, practice acquisition-related costs, consulting and legal fees, transaction costs and other non-cash items. The variability of these items could have an unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on TOI’s future GAAP financial results. TOI expects interest expense in the range of $4 million to $5 million, other adjustment add backs in the range of $2 million to $4 million, and depreciation and amortization in the range of $4 million to $6 million. TOI is not adding back new clinic startup or acquisition costs for this non-GAAP metric.

2023 Guidance Revenue $290 to $320 million, representing approximately 15% to 27% growth over 2022 revenue Gross Profit $60 to $70 million Adjusted EBITDA $(25) to $(28) million Value-based lives(1) 1.75 million to 2.0 million lives

(1) Represents lives under capitation contracts.

TOI’s achievement of the anticipated results is subject to risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The outlook does not take into account the impact of any unanticipated developments in the business or changes in the operating environment, nor does it take into account the impact of TOI’s acquisitions, dispositions or financings during 2023. TOI’s outlook assumes a largely reopened global market, which would be negatively impacted if closures or other restrictive measures persist or are reimplemented.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Consolidated revenue for Q4 2022 was $71 million, an increase of 36.6% compared to Q4 2021, and a 9.9% increase compared to Q3 2022.

Revenue for patient services was $48 million, up 51.4% compared to Q4 2021. Growth in patient services revenue was driven by an increase in capitated contracts entered into during 2022 and in the latter half of 2021 as well as growth in fee-for-service (“FFS”) revenue due to practice acquisitions and an overall increase in clinic count. Dispensary revenue increased 12.3% compared to Q4 2021 due to an increase in the number of filled prescriptions and an increase in the average revenue per filled prescription. Clinical trials & other revenue increased by 32.9% compared to Q4 2021 primarily due to an increase in Proposition 56 revenue and TOI Clinical Research revenue.

Gross profit in Q4 2022 was $16 million, an increase of 87.6% compared to Q4 2021. The increase was primarily driven by improved cost management of oral and IV drugs and enhanced rebate opportunities. Gross profit is calculated by subtracting direct costs of patient services, dispensary, and clinical trials and other from consolidated revenues.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in Q4 2022 were $30 million or 41.4% of revenue, compared with $48 million, or 92.2% of revenue, in Q4 2021. During Q4 2022, share-based compensation expense was $6 million. The remainder of the increase in SG&A expenses was due to headcount and other costs associated with operating as a public company and supporting revenue growth and expansion into new markets.

Net loss for Q4 2022 was $9.5 million, a decrease of $1 million compared to Q4 2021 primarily due to an increase in operating revenue and decrease in SG&A expenses, offset by a decreased change in fair value of derivative liabilities and the goodwill impairment charge.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(4.6) million, an increase of $1 million compared to Q4 2021, primarily as a result of a decrease in share-based compensation and change in fair value of liabilities, offset by the goodwill impairment charge.

Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Consolidated revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $252 million, an increase of 24.4% compared to the prior year.

Revenue for patient services was $167 million, an increase of 34.4% year-over-year. Growth in patient services revenue was primarily driven by an increase in capitated contracts entered into during the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the latter half of 2021 as well as growth in revenue from fee-for-service contracts due to practice acquisitions and an overall increase in clinic count. Dispensary revenue growth lagged the growth in revenue from patient services largely due to the Medi-Cal Rx transition. Despite the Medi-Cal Rx transition, dispensary revenue increased 9.4% compared to the comparable prior year period due to an increase in the average revenue per filled prescription. Clinical trials & other revenue decreased by 0.4% compared to the prior year period due to a decline in miscellaneous contract revenue.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $52 million, an increase of 27.5% year-over-year. The increase was driven by improved cost management of our oral and IV drugs and enhanced rebate opportunities.

SG&A expenses for year ended December 31, 2022 were $120 million or 47.4% of revenue, compared with $83 million, or 41.1% of revenue, in the prior year. During 2022, share-based compensation expense was $28 million and SG&A related to transaction costs was $3 million. The remainder of the SG&A growth was due to headcount and other costs associated with operating as a public company and supporting revenue growth and expansion into new markets.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.7 million, an increase of $12.6 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to the increase in gross profit and the change in the fair value of the warrant, earnout and conversion option derivative liabilities, offset by the goodwill impairment charge and increased operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA was $(24) million, a decrease of $18 million compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the change in fair value of the warrant, earnout and conversion option derivative liabilities.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 60 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended December 31, Change (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 $ % Net loss $ (9,502 ) $ (10,156 ) $ 654 (6.4 )% Depreciation and amortization 1,192 920 272 29.6 % Interest expense, net 2,450 60 2,390 3,983.3 % Income tax expense (benefit) 123 (2,467 ) 2,590 (105.0 )% Non-cash addbacks(1) 604 526 78 14.8 % Share-based compensation 6,070 24,382 (18,312 ) (75.1 )% Goodwill impairment charges 7,948 — 7,948 N/A Change in fair value of liabilities (15,482 ) (28,577 ) 13,095 (45.8 )% Unrealized (gains) losses on investments (673 ) — (673 ) N/A Practice acquisition-related costs(2) 91 208 (117 ) (56.3 )% Post-combination compensation expense(3) 155 — 155 N/A Consulting and legal fees(4) 1,115 676 439 64.9 % Other, net(5) 1,204 1,120 84 7.5 % Transaction costs(6) 64 7,723 (7,659 ) (99.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,641 ) $ (5,585 ) $ 944 (16.9 )%

(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2022, non-cash addbacks were primarily comprised of non-cash rent of $531 and net bad debt write-offs of $74. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, non-cash addbacks were primarily comprised of net bad debt write-offs of $250, gain on loan forgiveness of $230, and non-cash rent of $46.

(2) Practice acquisition-related costs were comprised of consulting and legal fees incurred to perform due diligence, execute, and integrate acquisitions of various oncology practices.

(3) Deferred consideration payments for practice acquisitions that are contingent upon the seller’s future employment at the Company.

(4) Consulting and legal fees were comprised of a subset of the Company’s total consulting and legal fees during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and related to certain advisory projects, software implementations, and legal fees for debt financing and predecessor litigation matters.

(5) Other, net is comprised of temporary labor of $724 and $335, recruiting expenses to build out corporate infrastructure of $406 and $652, as well as severance expenses resulting from cost rationalization programs of $45 and $3, and other miscellaneous charges of $29 and $0 during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(6) Transaction costs incurred related to the issuance of the Senior Secured Convertible Note such as legal, audit, administrative, and registration fees for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and related to the Business Combination for the three months ended December 31, 2021.



Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Year Ended December 31, Change (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 $ % Net income (loss) $ 1,657 $ (10,927 ) $ 12,584 (115.2 )% Depreciation and amortization 4,411 3,341 1,070 32.0 % Interest expense, net 4,082 320 3,762 1,175.6 % Income tax expense (benefit) 247 (671 ) 918 (136.8 )% Non-cash addbacks(1) 1,208 (5,115 ) 6,323 (123.6 )% Share-based compensation 27,683 24,535 3,148 12.8 % Goodwill impairment charges 7,948 — 7,948 N/A Change in fair value of liabilities (85,258 ) (28,577 ) (56,681 ) 198.3 % Unrealized (gains) losses on investments (640 ) — (640 ) N/A Practice acquisition-related costs(2) 790 476 314 66.0 % Post-combination compensation expense(3) 2,243 — 2,243 N/A Consulting and legal fees(4) 3,797 1,826 1,971 107.9 % Other, net(5) 5,030 1,692 3,338 197.3 % Transaction costs(6) 3,259 7,723 (4,464 ) (57.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,543 ) $ (5,377 ) $ (18,166 ) 337.8 %

(1) During the year ended December 31, 2022, non-cash addbacks were primarily comprised of non-cash rent of $711, net bad debt write-offs of $476, and other miscellaneous charges of $22. During the year ended December 31, 2021, non-cash addbacks were primarily comprised of a $4,957 gain on loan forgiveness and $417 of net bad debt recoveries, partially offset by deferred rent of $109 and other miscellaneous charges of $150.

(2) Practice acquisition-related costs were comprised of consulting and legal fees incurred to perform due diligence, execute, and integrate acquisitions of various oncology practices.

(3) Deferred consideration payments for practice acquisitions that are contingent upon the seller’s future employment at the Company.

(4) Consulting and legal fees were comprised of a subset of the Company’s total consulting and legal fees during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and related to certain advisory projects, software implementations, and legal fees for debt financing and predecessor litigation matters.

(5) Other, net is comprised of severance expenses resulting from cost rationalization programs of $248 and $127, as well as temporary labor of $1,830 and $1,182, recruiting expenses to build out corporate infrastructure of $2,835 and $1,275, and other miscellaneous expense of $117 and $131 during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 such expenses were partially offset by $0 and $1,023, respectively, of stimulus funds received under the CARES Act.

(6) Transaction costs incurred related to the issuance of the Senior Secured Convertible Note such as legal, audit, administrative, and registration fees during the year ended December 31, 2022, and related to the Business Combination during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Business Metrics

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Clinics(1) 76 67 76 67 Markets 15 10 15 10 Lives under value-based contracts (millions) 1.7 1.6 1.7 1.6 Net income (loss) $ (9,502 ) $ (10,156 ) $ 1,657 $ (10,927 ) Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ (4,641 ) $ (5,585 ) $ (23,543 ) $ (5,377 )

(1) Includes independent oncology practices to which we provide limited management services, but do not bear the operating costs.



Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands except share data)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash (includes restricted cash of $0 and $875 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) $ 14,010 $ 115,174 Marketable securities 59,796 — Accounts receivable 39,816 20,007 Other receivables 705 1,237 Inventories, net 9,261 6,438 Prepaid expenses 6,918 11,200 Total current assets 130,506 154,056 Non-current investments 58,354 — Property and equipment, net 8,547 4,192 Operating right of use assets 24,494 — Intangible assets, net 17,957 18,245 Goodwill 23,414 26,626 Other assets 477 320 Total assets $ 263,749 $ 203,439 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,372 $ 15,559 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,498 — Current portion of long-term debt — 183 Income taxes payable 387 132 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,596 13,924 Total current liabilities 29,853 29,798 Operating lease liabilities 22,060 — Derivative warrant liabilities 350 2,193 Derivative earnout liabilities 803 60,018 Conversion option derivative liabilities 3,960 — Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 80,621 — Other non-current liabilities 868 6,900 Deferred income taxes liability 554 371 Total liabilities 139,069 99,280 Stockholders’ equity: Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares; 73,265,621 and 73,249,042 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 7 7 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 165,045 shares and 163,510 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 186,250 167,386 Accumulated deficit (61,577 ) (63,234 ) Total stockholders’ equity 124,680 104,159 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 263,749 $ 203,439



Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands except share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Patient services $ 47,992 $ 31,699 $ 166,785 $ 124,074 Dispensary 21,607 19,232 79,343 72,550 Clinical trials & other 1,825 1,373 6,355 6,379 Total operating revenue 71,424 52,304 252,483 203,003 Operating expenses Direct costs – patient services 38,382 27,350 134,761 99,401 Direct costs – dispensary 17,295 16,463 65,111 62,102 Direct costs – clinical trials & other 118 158 518 652 Goodwill impairment charges 7,948 — 7,948 — Selling, general and administrative expense 29,572 48,245 119,689 83,365 Depreciation and amortization 1,192 920 4,411 3,341 Total operating expenses 94,507 93,136 332,438 248,861 Loss from operations (23,083 ) (40,832 ) (79,955 ) (45,858 ) Other non-operating expense (income) Interest expense, net 2,450 60 4,082 320 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (1,398 ) (3,686 ) (1,843 ) (3,686 ) Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (5,394 ) (24,891 ) (59,215 ) (24,891 ) Change in fair value of conversion option derivative liabilities (8,690 ) — (24,200 ) — Gain on loan forgiveness — 229 (183 ) (4,957 ) Other, net (672 ) 80 (500 ) (1,046 ) Total other non-operating income (13,704 ) (28,208 ) (81,859 ) (34,260 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (9,379 ) (12,624 ) 1,904 (11,598 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (123 ) 2,468 (247 ) 671 Net income (loss) $ (9,502 ) $ (10,156 ) $ 1,657 $ (10,927 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, basic (7,745 ) (9,011 ) 1,229 (10,628 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic 72,751,847 69,949,662 72,793,497 66,230,606 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.16 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted (12,666 ) (9,011 ) (15,737 ) (10,628 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, diluted 85,591,814 69,949,662 80,605,600 66,230,606 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.16 )



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (9,502 ) $ (10,156 ) $ 1,657 $ (10,927 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,192 919 4,411 3,341 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,552 — 2,444 53 Goodwill impairment charges 7,948 — 7,948 — Share-based compensation 6,070 24,382 27,683 24,535 Decrease in fair value of liability classified warrants (1,398 ) (3,686 ) (1,843 ) (3,686 ) Decrease in fair value of liability classified earnouts (5,394 ) (24,891 ) (59,215 ) (24,891 ) Decrease in fair value of liability classified conversion option derivatives (8,690 ) — (24,200 ) — Unrealized (gain) loss on investments 316 — 378 — Accretion of discount on investment securities (991 ) — (1,020 ) — Deferred taxes — 2,296 183 (1,242 ) Gain on loan forgiveness — 229 (183 ) (4,957 ) Bad debt expense (recovery) 74 250 476 (417 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (1 ) — 21 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable (5,070 ) 2,000 (20,285 ) (2,195 ) Inventories 852 (502 ) (1,732 ) (1,842 ) Other receivables (146 ) (473 ) 532 (792 ) Prepaid expenses 737 (9,123 ) 4,282 (9,091 ) Other current assets — 9,094 — — Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,684 — 5,404 — Other assets (16 ) (70 ) (157 ) (198 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (544 ) (4,515 ) 2,350 (3,084 ) Income taxes payable — (6,027 ) 255 (1,012 ) Accounts payable (1,783 ) (3,335 ) (6,187 ) 2,916 Current and long-term operating lease liabilities (803 ) — (3,801 ) — Other non-current liabilities (84 ) 273 (1,157 ) 809 Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in operating activities (13,997 ) (23,335 ) (61,756 ) (32,680 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,995 ) (871 ) (5,529 ) (2,847 ) Purchases of intangible asset in practice acquisitions — — — (200 ) Cash paid for practice acquisitions, net (470 ) (8,280 ) (8,577 ) (9,107 ) Purchases of marketable securities/investments (30,106 ) — (117,508 ) — Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in investing activities (32,571 ) (9,151 ) (131,614 ) (12,154 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from recapitalization transaction — 333,946 — 333,946 Transaction costs — (33,145 ) — (33,145 ) Payments as a result of recapitalization transaction — (167,510 ) — (167,510 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — — 110,000 — Transactions costs related to issuance of long-term debt — — (3,663 ) — Payments made for financing of insurance payments (1,270 ) (409 ) (5,009 ) (409 ) Payment of deferred consideration liability for acquisition — (50 ) (509 ) (50 ) Principal payments on long-term debt — (5,125 ) — (7,219 ) Principal payments on financing leases (19 ) (8 ) (58 ) (32 ) Common stock repurchase from related party — — (9,000 ) — Common stock issued for options exercised 442 — 858 — Taxes for common stock net settled — — (413 ) — Issuance of Legacy TOI preferred stock — — — 20,000 Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (used in) provided by financing activities (847 ) 136,128 92,206 154,010 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (47,415 ) 103,642 (101,164 ) 109,176 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 61,425 11,532 115,174 5,998 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 14,010 $ 115,174 $ 14,010 $ 115,174



