The OPEN MINDS Big 5 – Upcoming OPEN MINDS Elite-Member Web Briefing Identifies The Top 5 Developments In The Past Quarter That Could Affect Your Strategy

Gettysburg, Pa, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 10th, 2019 at 1:00pm ET, OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer, Monica E. Oss and Sarah Threnhauser, MPA, Executive Vice President, will lead the second quarter OPEN MINDS Elite member web briefing, “The OPEN MINDS Big 5.” In less than an hour, this exclusive Elite member-only web briefing will provide a run-down of the top five developments of the past quarter and what they mean for executives in the health and human service field.

This exclusive web briefing will focus on the new developments that could possibly reshape, derail or accelerate your strategy. After the briefing, attendees will have a deeper understanding surrounding:

The latest market developments

How these market developments are shaping health and human services

New market trends, competitors, and technologies

How these new developments affect your strategic plan

The key management skills and service delivery tools to navigate the complex landscape

OPEN MINDS featured speakers for this event are as follows:

Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer, OPEN MINDS

Monica Oss is the founder of OPEN MINDS. For the last two decades, Ms. Oss has led the OPEN MINDS team and its research on health and human service market trends and its national consulting practice. Ms. Oss has expertise in strategic planning and industry trend analysis, market strategy, positioning, and branding, economic analysis, cost/benefit analysis, actuarial estimation, pricing, rate setting, and return-on-investment analysis, and is experienced with system performance measurement and metrics-based management.

Sarah C. Threnhauser, MPA, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS

Sarah Threnhauser brings experience in all areas of health and human services management, including strategic planning, market research, and financial management to the OPEN MINDS team. Currently, Ms. Threnhauser is the OPEN MINDS Executive Vice President of Content Development. In this role, she directs the OPEN MINDS Education Services team, supervising the planning, marketing, and execution of five executive management events per year, and leads the OPEN MINDS Information Services team, including the development and production of OPEN MINDS management publications, which are distributed to 180,000+ health care and social service executives.

Registration for this executive web briefing is exclusively for OPEN MINDS Elite Members. If you are unable to attend, still register! At the conclusion of the event, all registrants will receive a recorded copy of the executive web briefing and presentation slides, regardless of attendance.

Register at: https://www.openminds.com/event/what-does-it-take-to-outlast-the-disruptors-building-a-new-strategy-for-a-new-market/

Not an OPEN MINDS Elite member? Learn more about the OPEN MINDS Circle membership levels and upgrade easily online at: https://www.openminds.com/elite/.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

CONTACT: Sarah C. Threnhauser OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 [email protected]