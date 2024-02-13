1967 Ford GT40 Photo courtesy of Tim Scott

Grosse Pointe, MI, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — February 13, 2024 – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is thrilled to present the final group of highlights consigned to its upcoming Auction at The Amelia March 1-2, 2024. Led by the purebred 1967 Ford GT40, estimate: $4,000,000 – $5,000,000, the group also features three significant Porsche motor cars including a 1971 Porsche 914/6 GT, estimate: $1,200,000 – $1,500,000 and a 1988 Porsche 959 SC Reimagined by Canepa, estimate: $3,250,000 – $3,750,000, and lastly a 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo S “Package”, estimate: $1,000,000 – $1,200,000, all three of which are set to cross the auction block at this year’s Amelia Island auction. Finally, a stunning 1958 BMW 507 Series II Roadster, estimate: $2,600,000 – $2,900,000, joins the peerless roster of consignments. Undoubtedly, these five outstanding consignments add to the rich and diverse offering of over 145 total cars on offer for this year’s auction, the complete digital catalog for which can be viewed here.

Notably, the 1967 Ford GT40, with chassis number P/1069, has been thoroughly vetted by marque specialist and known authority, Mr. Ronnie Spain. In his own words, Mr. Spain describes P/1069 as “a fascinating GT40 with an interesting history, including beginning life as one of Ford’s very limited number of Press cars”. Spain goes on to say, that the car then returned to the UK where GT40 P/1069 was utilized as Ford’s then main Press car, including being driven by World Champion racing driver Graham Hill. Following which, the Ford was then acquired by Lord Anthony Bamford, of the JCB excavators family and notably has enjoyed a completely unbroken chain of ownership since.

Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions, states, “The Broad Arrow team is delighted with the outstanding selection of cars we have assembled for this year’s auction at The Amelia. The full breadth of collecting is represented within these 145 cars, whether by marque, value, or historic significance and it goes to show not only the expertise and strength of the Broad Arrow team but also in the client confidence of the longstanding auction venue.”

The pair of Porsches highlighting these final, significant consignments include a historic 1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Monte Carlo Werks Rally Car, estimate: $1,200,000 – $1,500,000. A truly special example, it was driven by factory drivers Gérard Larrousse and Jean-Claude Perramond at the snowy 1971 Rallye Monte Carlo as one of only 12 factory Werkswagen 914/6 GT built for the 1970 and 1971 race seasons and subsequently raced by “Quick” Vic Elford’s in the 1971 Targa Florio. Notably, a multiple award-winning example later in concours competition it is also offered with road registration and eligible for Luftgekühlt, Rennsport Reunion, vintage racing, and concours events around the world.

An equally unique road-going Porsche is the 1988 Porsche 959 SC, Reimagined by Canepa, estimate: $3,250,000 – $3,750,000, showing just over 1,100 miles from new and the recent recipient of the complete Sport Canepa bespoke cosmetic and mechanical build. According to documentation on file, the 959 SC was purchased by the Nissan Motor Company reportedly with the intention of reverse engineering the Porsche’s sophisticated variable all-wheel drive system. After initially attempting to order a new 959 through Porsche AG and having their bold order rejected, Nissan liaised through Belgian distributor and dealer D’Ieteren Brothers to have chassis 022 shipped to a Belgian national and then exported to Yokohama, Japan. With the 959 in their possession, Nissan disassembled the car, never registering or titling it, intended strictly as a benchmark for research and development purposes. The lessons learned from chassis 022 ultimately informed Nissan’s own Advanced Total Traction Engineering System for All terrains and Electronic Torque Split (ATTESA ET-S) found on the all-conquering R32 GT-R, which would go on to win every single All-Japan Touring Car Championship race from 1990 to 1993.

The highly original, low-mileage 959 was submitted to Canepa in 2019 for its comprehensive transformation to 959 SC specification, having never seen road use. After over 4,000 restoration hours it was completed four years later in March 2023 at a cost of $950,000 and given Canepa 959 SC serial number “012.” Today, the Porsche is resplendent in the historic Porsche factory shade of Oak Green, accentuated by the proprietary gunmetal grey finish of its 18-inch wheels.

Another highlight heading to Amelia is the 1958 BMW 507 Series II Roadster, estimate: $2,600,000 – $2,900,000, a superb example still retaining its matching-numbers engine; a rare feat for these delicate all-alloy V8 powered sports cars. Owned new by legendary Jazz musician Pete Fountain, this late-production example of the just 252 507s ever made further boasts the disc brake option, center-lock Rudge wheels, and a rare factory hard top. Documented and cherished by long-term owners for decades, the car recently received a full engine rebuild of the original engine by the renowned experts at Motion Products, Inc. Arguably the most collectible BMW made to date, the 507s gracefully styled aluminum bodywork has inspired generations of automotive designers.

A final and even more incredibly rare Porsche highlight consigned for the auction is this 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo S “Package”, estimate: $1,000,000 – $1,200,000. One of just 93 Turbo S models produced, and one of only 17 configured in highly desirable, conventional headlight “Package” specification it is presented in its original color scheme of Black with Black leather interior. Originally delivered to a Toronto Porsche dealer it was fitted with optional extras such as the leather-trimmed dashboard, center console, and door panels as well as power sunroof, heated front seats, and Sony audio system. The recipient of a major service in August of 2022, it is presented with less than 22,000 miles from new.

Now in its second year of being the official auction company of The Amelia, Broad Arrow Auctions has assembled a stellar lineup of consignments for the auction across all decades of motoring including the Gregorie Neck Collection as well as the 2020 McLaren Speedtail, estimate: $2,000,000—$2,400,000, the 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Spyder “Lucybelle III,” estimate: $3,500,000-$4,500,000 and the Racer X Collection of 12 mostly modern supercars and sports cars, many of which are being offered without reserve and is highlighted by the 2022 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, estimate: $4,000,000 – $5,000,000.

Photo Credits: 1967 Ford GT40 courtesy of Tim Scott, 1971 Porsche 914/6 GT courtesy of Robin Adams, 1987 Porsche 959 SC courtesy of Rasy Ran, 1958 BMW 507 Series II Roadster courtesy of Tom Nisco, 1994 Porsche Turbo S “Package” courtesy of Robin Adams.

