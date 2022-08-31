Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth Unveil State-of-the-Art AdventHealth Training Center

The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth Unveil State-of-the-Art AdventHealth Training Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Two Orlando Magic practice courts at the new AdventHealth Training Center

Two Orlando Magic practice courts at the new AdventHealth Training Center
Two Orlando Magic practice courts at the new AdventHealth Training Center

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of the Orlando Magic and AdventHealth’s continuing commitment to health and wellness, the DeVos family, Magic and AdventHealth unveiled today the state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center. The new downtown facility will serve as the training site for the Orlando Magic and a destination sports medicine hub to Central Florida.

Together, AdventHealth and the Orlando Magic continue to build an innovative health and wellness model that brings whole-person medicine, science and research together to optimize sports performance, bringing those learnings to the broader community. 

The center, one block from Amway Center, boasts 130,000 square feet located on a nearly four-acre site at South Division Avenue and West Central Boulevard. The $70 million facility marks the latest investment in the Parramore community.

The Magic’s portion of the center is designed to optimize performance and provide world-class recovery space. A large team “family room” acts as the facility’s hub, complete with enhanced nutrition offerings and a full kitchen. The facility also includes two full-size courts overlooked by an elevated viewing balcony. Leading training and recovery technologies, including an altitude chamber and hydrotherapy offerings as well as an expansive locker room with high-end finishes, will elevate the player experience. 

Partners featured in and around the building include Altitude International (altitude chamber), Jani-King (cleaning services), Massey Services (pest prevention), Verizon (cellular coverage), Violet Defense (ultraviolet disinfection technology inside the building), and Volta (EV charging stations in parking lots). Each partner provides a unique aspect, enhancing the state-of-the-art experience and commitment to health and wellness.

Additional design elements include covered exterior patios and decks, a creatively landscaped outdoor team space and indoor/outdoor training space to capitalize on Orlando’s warm climate. The facility will also include front office and hospitality spaces that celebrate the Orlando Magic’s brand and history. 

AdventHealth’s 33,300-square-foot medical hub – designed for elite athletes, as well as youth athletes and weekend warriors – provides world-class, multi-discipline medicine with a focus on whole-person health and sports science. Services will include orthopedics, primary care, sports medicine, imaging, rehabilitation and sports performance. Patients will also have access to AdventHealth’s network of sports-trained gastroenterologists, cardiologists, and sleep, psychology and nutrition experts. 

The project incorporates sustainable design strategies, including daylighting and strategic sun shading, stormwater management, and advanced mechanical and lighting systems and controls.

The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth also furthered its commitment to Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) with the awarding of $17 million of design and construction contracts for the project to 33 local MWBEs. That amount represented approximately 32% of awarded opportunities, which is over the city’s recommended 24% MWBE participation.

The facility was designed by HOK, with Balfour Beatty serving as the construction manager. 

PHOTOS:  AHTC Images

Magic Media Contact: Trish Wingerson, twingerson@orlandomagic.com

Related Images

Image 1: Two Orlando Magic practice courts at the new AdventHealth Training Center

The Magic and AdventHealth unveiled the brand-new, state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center on Aug. 31 in Orlando featuring two practice courts for the NBA franchise.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Two Orlando Magic practice courts at the new AdventHealth Training Center

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.