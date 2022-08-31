The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth Unveil State-of-the-Art AdventHealth Training Center

Two Orlando Magic practice courts at the new AdventHealth Training Center Two Orlando Magic practice courts at the new AdventHealth Training Center

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of the Orlando Magic and AdventHealth’s continuing commitment to health and wellness, the DeVos family, Magic and AdventHealth unveiled today the state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center. The new downtown facility will serve as the training site for the Orlando Magic and a destination sports medicine hub to Central Florida.

Together, AdventHealth and the Orlando Magic continue to build an innovative health and wellness model that brings whole-person medicine, science and research together to optimize sports performance, bringing those learnings to the broader community.

The center, one block from Amway Center, boasts 130,000 square feet located on a nearly four-acre site at South Division Avenue and West Central Boulevard. The $70 million facility marks the latest investment in the Parramore community.

The Magic’s portion of the center is designed to optimize performance and provide world-class recovery space. A large team “family room” acts as the facility’s hub, complete with enhanced nutrition offerings and a full kitchen. The facility also includes two full-size courts overlooked by an elevated viewing balcony. Leading training and recovery technologies, including an altitude chamber and hydrotherapy offerings as well as an expansive locker room with high-end finishes, will elevate the player experience.

Partners featured in and around the building include Altitude International (altitude chamber), Jani-King (cleaning services), Massey Services (pest prevention), Verizon (cellular coverage), Violet Defense (ultraviolet disinfection technology inside the building), and Volta (EV charging stations in parking lots). Each partner provides a unique aspect, enhancing the state-of-the-art experience and commitment to health and wellness.

Additional design elements include covered exterior patios and decks, a creatively landscaped outdoor team space and indoor/outdoor training space to capitalize on Orlando’s warm climate. The facility will also include front office and hospitality spaces that celebrate the Orlando Magic’s brand and history.

AdventHealth’s 33,300-square-foot medical hub – designed for elite athletes, as well as youth athletes and weekend warriors – provides world-class, multi-discipline medicine with a focus on whole-person health and sports science. Services will include orthopedics, primary care, sports medicine, imaging, rehabilitation and sports performance. Patients will also have access to AdventHealth’s network of sports-trained gastroenterologists, cardiologists, and sleep, psychology and nutrition experts.

The project incorporates sustainable design strategies, including daylighting and strategic sun shading, stormwater management, and advanced mechanical and lighting systems and controls.

The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth also furthered its commitment to Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) with the awarding of $17 million of design and construction contracts for the project to 33 local MWBEs. That amount represented approximately 32% of awarded opportunities, which is over the city’s recommended 24% MWBE participation.

The facility was designed by HOK, with Balfour Beatty serving as the construction manager.

