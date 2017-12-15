The Orlando Magic, Magic Players and PepsiCo. Team Up for a Holiday Shopping Spree for Boys & Girls Club Youth

Orlando, Florida, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Most of you can probably remember the coolest, and most unique, gifts you ever received during the holidays. Perhaps they were presents that came from very special people in your life or maybe you just loved these items more than others.

The same can be said for gifts you’ve given to someone else. Maybe you recall seeing the joy on their faces as they unwrapped these particular presents or, in other cases, the gift exchange was shared between you and someone very important to you.

It certainly won’t be difficult for 100 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida to remember some of the gifts they picked out, either for themselves or for family and friends, this year.

That’s because three of their favorite sports stars helped them make these selections. Orlando Magic players Nikola Vucevic, Elfrid Payton and Marreese Speights teamed up with PepsiCo. for a holiday shopping spree at a local Walmart for these Boys & Girls Club members on Tuesday.

Each child received a $100 Walmart gift card, courtesy of PepsiCo., and they filled up their shopping carts with Vucevic, Payton, Speights and other Magic volunteers by their side.

“I really enjoy it a lot,” said Vucevic, who has participated in this event several times. “It’s just fun to spend time with kids. Being able to give back to them. It’s a fun time. This is one of my favorite events so I’m glad to be back here.

”It’s especially important to help raise children’s spirits during the holidays, Payton says, and he’s delighted to assist.

“That sense of giving, sense of hope, holidays are usually a time when people are together,” he said. “You never know what people are going through so to be able to help them (this time of year), that feeling is always great.

”Speights remembers how excited he would get each year for Christmas when he was growing up, and now he’s grateful to be in a position to help kids have that same feeling.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “It’s a blessing for us. During the holiday season, it’s special because it’s about giving back, giving to them the things they probably never had or never could afford. It’s good to be here, it’s good to be around them and I’m excited for them.”

The Magic will continue to spread holiday cheer with Magic player Bismack Biyombo hosting a shopping spree for 30 youth from the Children’s Home Society tonight, Dec. 14. Biyombo will provide dinner for the kids, gift bags and $150 gift cards for each child. The Orlando Magic will also host a local family at the game on Dec. 22 and shower them with one BIG holiday surprise including gifts, dinner and courtside seats as part of the Magic’s annual “Big Give.”

Photo Captions (all photos taken by Gary Bassing, Orlando Magic):

Photo 1: Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw spends time with Boys & Girls Club youth at the Magic and PepsiCo. Holiday Shopping Spree on Dec. 12.

Photos 2&3: Magic player Elfrid Payton spends time with Boys & Girls Club youth at the Magic and PepsiCo. Holiday Shopping Spree on Dec. 12.

Photo 4: Magic Dancers pose with some youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs as part of the Magic and PepsiCo. Holiday Shopping Spree on Dec. 12.

Photo 5: Magic player Marreese Speights spends time with Boys & Girls Club youth at the Magic and PepsiCo. Holiday Shopping Spree on Dec. 12.

Photos 6&7: Magic player Nikola Vucevic spends time with Boys & Girls Club youth at the Magic and PepsiCo. Holiday Shopping Spree on Dec. 12.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/275aa220-7623-42d0-b0ff-563a28f3ed0a

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/865da46a-9834-44aa-a5fe-f6b0f7fef55b

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dc814e3-5de9-448f-9ac4-05cffedc30ff

CONTACT: Trish Wingerson Orlando Magic 407.916.2635 [email protected] Article By: Josh Cohen Orlando Magic