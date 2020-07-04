‘The Outpost’ Is America’s #1 Movie on iTunes

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Release of ‘The Outpost’ Delivers Largest Opening Day in Company History

COS COB, Conn., July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that the Screen Media film The Outpost hit #1 on iTunes on its opening day delivering the largest opening day in company history.

In this military thriller, a tiny unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rod Lurie (The Contender, The Last Castle) and adapted by Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter) the film stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Taylor John Smith, Jacob Scipio, and Milo Gibson. Three troops who fought at COP Keating appear in the film including Medal of Honor recipient Ty Carter (whom Caleb Landry Jones portrays.)

“We are excited to release The Outpost, and are very honored to bring this true story of American heroism and valor to U.S. audiences on the Fourth of July weekend,” said David Fannon, president of Screen Media Ventures. “The film has been incredibly well received with a 90% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes.”

The film is available to rent or buy on iTunes, Amazon, Fandango Now, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum and more. For more information on the film and where to watch, visit: https://screenmediafilms.net/productions/details/3168/The-Outpost

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES, LLC

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films for the US and Canada. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality TV series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net

