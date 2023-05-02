ATLANTA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The winners of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world.

The OXOS MC2 portable, handheld X-ray system, currently pending FDA clearance, won in Fast Company ’ s Health category. This next-generation X-ray system combines artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision to autonomously self-calibrate and capture the sharpest images at the lowest possible radiation level. By minimizing reshoots and reducing radiation overexposure, MC2, alongside its predecessor, the Micro C, are safer than other devices on the market. They enable doctors to instantly diagnose on site or remotely—both in clinical and surgical settings, bringing “radiology in a box” virtually anywhere care is needed.

This year’s World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 45 winners, 216 finalists, and more than 300 honorable mentions—with health, climate, energy, and AI among the most popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. Several new categories were added this year including rapid response, crypto and blockchain, agriculture, and workplace. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Italy to Singapore to New Zealand.

Fast Company’s Spring 2023 issue (on newsstands May 9, 2023) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies that are actively tackling global challenges. The solutions cover everything from water reuse in urban environments and modular housing to an initiative combating book bans and a program that spotlights trans-friendly salons around the world.

“We believe OXOS embodies the spirit of the World Changing Ideas Awards, and we are thrilled to be named winners alongside such esteemed companies,” said Evan Ruff, co-founder and CEO of OXOS. “We’re dedicated to closing two critical radiology divides: access to the technology across the care value chain, including affordable access in rural communities as well as developing countries; and the growing shortage of specialists. The answer to those problems comes through access to safe, powerful, and simple X-ray technology right at the point of care—wherever that may be.”

“It’s thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year’s honorees,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “While it’s easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society’s most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own.”

The OXOS technology aims to overcome the significant challenges associated with expensive, predominantly stationary and complex X-ray technologies, which require the expertise of a technician to navigate and adjust. In contrast, OXOS devices use computer vision and artificial intelligence to capture static and dynamic X-ray images at the press of a button. The devices can help novice users execute clinical exams quickly and easily. The company has already had multiple initiatives aimed at global access to affordable radiology, supporting multiple missions in developing countries. OXOS has supported medical mission trips to Central America and Africa, including missions with USAID and the Luke Commission, the Helping Hands Charity with Dr. Vipul Patel in Guatemala; and with Professor Steven Grindel, MD, Medical College of Wisconsin, for two medical missions to Nicaragua.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About OXOS Medical

OXOS® Medical is driving innovation in delivering and distributing medical imaging and radiographic diagnostics. With a low radiation profile, the OXOS smart devices provide outstanding image sharpness and clarity in the smallest form factor, making X-ray available anywhere it is needed. The cloud-based OXOS® Platform offers growing capabilities for on-demand image management, telehealth collaboration, and delivery of AI diagnostics. Micro C®, the first handheld Dynamic Digital Radiographic X-ray system from OXOS Medical, is faster, safer, and smarter than conventional X-ray solutions and has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(K) clearance for radiographic imaging and DDR of the distal extremity in adults and children. Funded by Parkway Venture Capital and Intel Capital, OXOS devices are already used across outpatient clinics, the military and the VA, sports facilities and teams, hospitals, imaging centers, and bioskills labs.

Additional information at: https://oxos.com/ or info@oxos.com.

