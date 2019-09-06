The Palm Beaches Back in Business After Hurricane Dorian

Destination Shifts Efforts Toward Post-Storm Relief

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With transportation services, hotels, meetings facilities and attractions back in business following Hurricane Dorian, The Palm Beaches are ready to welcome meetings and conventions to the destination. Moreover, as the closest U.S. mainland county to Grand Bahamas and the Abaco Islands, The Palm Beaches are also shifting their efforts toward providing aid to those directly affected by the storm.

Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County, is supporting community initiatives and encouraging the industry as well as staff members to contribute volunteer hours. Additionally, DTPB has created an online resource with information on the various ways local companies are getting involved, and how those interested in donating their time or money can participate: www.ThePalmBeaches.com/Blogs/Bahamas-Relief-Efforts.

Businesses throughout The Palm Beaches are joining forces with organizations such as United Way, the Eagles Wings Foundation and Neighbors 4 Neighbors to donate supplies and funds to the affected Bahamian islands. Multiple locations to collect items such as water, non-perishable food, medical kits and generators have been activated throughout the community.

The Port of Palm Beach-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line also is embarking on a humanitarian cruise to deliver supplies as well as transport Bahamian residents who were stranded in South Florida, due to Hurricane Dorian, home.

“We are extremely thankful and fortunate to have seen minimal impact as a result of Hurricane Dorian earlier this week, and the outpouring of support for our close neighbors in Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands has been immediate and overwhelming,” said Jorge Pesquera, President and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. “Discover The Palm Beaches will be partnering with various local and national organizations in support of relief efforts over the next weeks and months.”

In addition to aiding the Bahamas, efforts are underway to clean up trash and debris that washed up on Florida’s east coast during the storm. Palm Beach County’s Emergency Resources Management will host and assist with beach cleanups at multiple parks throughout the destination.

