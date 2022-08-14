Breaking News
The Parking Spot Announces New Electric Shuttle Pilot Program

2 hours ago

The program reflects the organization’s commitment to being a sustainability leader in the airport parking industry.

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, The Parking Spot, the nation’s largest near-airport parking company, unveiled its first 100% electric shuttle, which will help serve Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) travelers going to and from the airport.

The new shuttle was developed in partnership with Global Transportation Solutions, Inc. The Parking Spot has plans to add additional electric shuttles to its fleet, further reducing the company’s and travelers’ carbon footprints.

While The Parking Spot’s current shuttles at LAX run on compressed natural gas (CNG) and are already 20% more efficient than gasoline shuttles, each new electric shuttle will further reduce The Parking Spot’s greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 45,000 pounds annually.

“We understand how important it is to keep people moving with sustainable travel options,” said Jeff Foland, President and CEO of The Parking Spot. “We are excited by this important step in the process and are progressing down the path toward meaningful carbon footprint reduction.”

The number of consumers purchasing electric vehicles is expected to triple by 2025, and The Parking Spot is committed to meeting its customers’ evolving needs. Today, customers flying out of nearly half of The Parking Spot’s markets can enjoy the use of EV charging options for their personal vehicles. The Parking Spot will be adding to these charging options, both by expanding current offerings in markets such as Austin, Charlotte, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City, and by introducing new offerings in all remaining markets.

For more information on The Parking Spot’s sustainability efforts, visit theparkingspot.com/sustainability.

About The Parking Spot
As the nation’s largest near-airport parking company, with 38 convenient locations at 22 major U.S. airports, The Parking Spot makes airport travel simple and seamless. Friendly, courteous team members, outstanding value, unmatched customer service commitment, and industry-leading Spot Club loyalty program combine to ensure that The Parking Spot is the best part of our guests’ travel experience. For more information, please visit www.theparkingspot.com, or follow The Parking Spot on Twitter @theparkingspot, on Instagram @theparkingspotofficial, and on Facebook.

Media Inquiries
Haylie Schmoll
hschmoll@gebencommunication.com

