Historic Partnership Between African Universities and Public HBCUs

WASHINGTON, DC, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Payne Center for Social Justice (PCSJ) announced the launch of a historic partnership between 17 universities in Africa and a select group of the 47 public Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) served by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).

The partnership between the PCSJ and Stellenbosch University in South Africa will lead to the creation of the Academy for Growth and Global Engagement: Africans and African Americans (AGGE). In cooperation with the Center, Stellenbosch will serve as the anchor and administrative arm of the Academy and will be managed through a steering committee of representatives from participating universities.

A partnership agreement was signed and celebrated in conjunction with President Biden’s “US-Africa Leaders’ Summit” [December 13-15, 2022] and following Semafor’s Africa Summit on December 12, 2022, at GALLUP. The Summit created a prime opportunity to engage leadership at the highest levels of government and industry in the African Union’s (AU) First Continental Report of the Implementation of Agenda 2063 in relation to this newly formed partnership.

The primary purpose of the Academy is to build a robust community of learning designed to build capacity in education, research, and extension for the public good,” said Dr. M.C. Brown, Executive Director of the Payne Center. “We intend to bring scholars in Africa and the U.S. together in search of new and innovative ideas that have the power to transform the human condition in Africa and in Black America.”

This partnership will strengthen the Center’s commitment to bolstering human capital for tomorrow’s workforce and aligns with the Center’s pursuit of research rooted in social science and focused in six primary areas of concentration, (1) Civic Participation; (2) Economics and Wealth; (3) Educational Equity; (4) The Future of Work; (5) Communities and Environments; and (6) Organizational Entities.

ABOUT THE PAYNE CENTER FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) created the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice as a nexus for research and advocacy to advance social justice for Black Americans. The Payne Center draws together top HBCU scholars, national thought leaders, community advocates, and on-the-ground solution-makers to identify, evaluate and scale new evidenced-based programs and policies designed to create sustainable change to the fabric of Black life in American society.

CONTACT: Tangie Newborn Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice 202.507.4861 tangie.newborn@tmcf.org