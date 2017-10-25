The PGA TOUR Champions to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell Remotely for the PowerShares QQQ Championship from Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California

ADVISORY, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



What:

The Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony will be live from Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, CA in celebration of the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the second stop of the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

In honor of this occasion, Greg McLaughlin, president of PGA TOUR Champions, and legendary golfers, Bernard Langer, Scott McCarron and Colin Montgomerie, will ring the closing bell.

PowerShares QQQ™, formerly known as “QQQ” or the “NASDAQ-100 Index Tracking Stock®”, is an exchange-traded fund based on the Nasdaq-100 Index®. QQQ trades on the Nasdaq Stock Market where innovation and technology expertise have created a world-recognized marketplace for the world’s biggest and best technology companies.

Where:

Sherwood Country Club – 320 W Stafford Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA

When:

Thursday, October 26, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

PowerShares QQQ Championship Media Contact:

Laura Vescovi

904.465.5924

[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market close of your choice.

About PowerShares QQQ Championship

The PowerShares QQQ Championship is the second of three season-ending events in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs held at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, CA from October 26th -29th. The top 54 PGA TOUR Champions players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings will compete for the opportunity to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship event and compete for the coveted Charles Schwab Cup trophy. Notable players include Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, John Daly and defending champions Tom Pernice Jr. The Sherwood Cares Foundation has been named the official charity of the PowerShares QQQ Championship through the 2018 event. In 2016, the event supported 14 local charities as well as The First Tee of Los Angeles ultimately donating $250,000 to local charities within Ventura County.

A charitably-driven event, the PowerShares QQQ Championship offers fans the opportunity to “Buy Now, Give Back” to local charities. With every ticket purchased, another ticket is donated to Sherwood Cares Foundation to distribute to charities within the area. The Sherwood Cares Foundation serves as the event’s Official Charity Partner, with proceeds from the tournament also benefitting the First Tee of Los Angeles.

About PowerShares By Invesco

PowerShares by Invesco is leading the Intelligent ETF Revolution(R) through its family of domestic and international PowerShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs). PowerShares ETFs seek to outperform traditional benchmark indexes while providing advisors and investors access to an innovative array of focused investment opportunities. PowerShares has US franchise assets exceeding $158 billion as of June 30, 2017. For more information, please visit us at powershares.com or follow us on Twitter @PowerShares.

About Nasdaq-100 Index®

The Nasdaq-100 Index, launched in January 1985, is one of the most widely followed benchmarks in the world. The Nasdaq-100 Index is the basis of the PowerShares QQQ Trust (Nasdaq:QQQ) which aims to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond with the Nasdaq-100 Index’s performance. In addition, options, futures and structured products based on the Nasdaq-100 Index and the PowerShares QQQ Trust trade on various exchanges.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-