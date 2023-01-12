The First Non-University Organization to Meet Standards for Its Diversity Professional Training Curriculum

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded Diversity Training University International (DTUI.com) the prestigious Accredited Provider accreditation. Only approved IACET Accredited Providers organizations can offer IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The accreditation period extends for five years and includes all programs DTUI provides and creates during that period.

Senior managing partner Billy Vaughn, Ph.D., stated that “cultural diversity leadership work is too volatile and critical to rely on bootstrap learning or simply passing a test. DTUI created the first diversity certification courses in 1998 in response to the growing need for diversity leaders trained to do the work and get results. That requires an excellent training program that meets professional standards. IACET accreditation demonstrates our commitment to high standards in training diversity leadership competence. We thank our staff, advisory board, and graduates for their efforts and support throughout the accreditation process.”

To achieve Accredited Provider accreditation, DTUI completed a rigorous application process and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training by addressing the design, development, administration, and evaluation of its programs. DTUI pledges its continued compliance with the Standard now that it is authorized to use the IACET name and Accredited Provider logo on promotional course material. In addition, DTUI is currently listed on the IACET website and recognized as offering the highest quality continuing education and training programs.

DTUI currently offers diversity certification courses through our subsidiary Diversity Executive Leadership Academy. A partial list of our currently accredited courses includes:

Cultural Diversity Leadership Foundations

Training Design & Development

Strategic Diversity & Inclusion Strategic Initiatives

High-Impact Training Facilitation Skills

Managing Cultural Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging

High-Impact Cultural Diversity Recruitment

About DTUI: Diversity Training University International (DTUI.com) is a continuing education provider and consulting organization dedicated to advancing human resource management and cultural diversity leadership expertise through state-of-the-art training courses and programs. Its headquarters are in San Francisco, and it services the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. We also have a partner in India as we expand our offerings globally.

About IACET: The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has been a non-profit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs for over 30 years. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.iacet.org or call (703) 763-0705.

