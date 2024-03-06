You can still get advance tickets to watch live as world-class athletes hit the greens March 12-17 at the iconic THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since 1974, THE PLAYERS Championship has wowed audiences with the best golfers in the world. Now in its fiftieth year, THE PLAYERS returns to Ponte Vedra Beach March 12 through March 17 with one of the most formidable rounds on the pro circuit.

Competing at THE PLAYERS Championship are the most impressive golfers playing today. The tournament has had numerous notable winners thanks to the high-profile and challenging course. To be one of the 144 golfers invited to compete, athletes must qualify by meeting certain criteria set to ensure the cream of the crop hits the links. Qualifiers include the top 50 players ranked by World Golf, current leaders in FedEx points, and victors of the competition over the last five years. Last year’s PLAYERS was won by Scottie Scheffler, who triumphed in a 3-under 69 to win the richest prize on the PGA TOUR by five shots.

Scottie Schaffer will return next week to defend his title, along with previous champions Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, and Rory McIlroy with the hopes of becoming a multi-year champion. Tiger Woods has two Players Championship titles to his name, while Jack Nicklaus is the only three-time winner. No returning player has ever repeated a back-to-back champion in the history of the tournament, with nine defending champions failing to make the cut in their title defense.

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, designed by famed golf course architect Pete Dye, favors no particular style of play, bringing golfers back to the true technique and strategy of the game. It’s a balanced course best known for its iconic Island Green on the 17th. The hole is notoriously difficult, with it once seeing 50 balls lost to the water in a single round in 2007.

Unlike many other courses, the Stadium Course’s design considers the spectator experience and can accommodate 36,000 fans. The course offers superb visibility, easy navigation, and covered bleachers with comfortable seating overlooking game-defining holes like the 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th. Additional venues offer upgraded seating, beverage service, and more.

The Deck offer an ideal vantage point of the approach shots into the 16th and 18th holes and is the perfect place to entertain. The Island Suite, a smaller version of the PLAYERS Marquee, offers lounge seating, an inclusive upscale menu, personalized company branding, customizable alcohol options and a personal attendant, with a prime location on Holes 16 or 17. And, overlooking the 16th fairway and green, the Championship Club, presented by Lexus, is the perfect location to entertain clients or have an intimate PLAYERS experience with friends and family.

THE PLAYERS Championship continues its commitment to the military with special tickets and events. The annual Military Appreciation Day festivities are on Tuesday, March 12th. The ceremony will feature a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner by Matthew Johnson, winner of THE PLAYERS National Anthem Contest and former contestant on “The Voice,” and will culminate with a concert on the Island Green featuring multi-Platinum country star Cole Swindell. Additional military honors include complimentary ticket packages, fan shop discounts, and a job fair.

More than golf, fans will be treated to a myriad of culinary delights. Local hotspots like Mojo’s BBQ, Cousins Maine Lobster, Bonefish Grill, and The GOAT Tapas will join other food vendors for a smorgasbord of options. Dedicated Kid Zones will provide a playful respite for younger fans. For golf enthusiasts, the PGA TOUR Fan Shop is a must-visit, with over 36,500 square feet of golf merchandise featuring top names in the industry.

Admission and parking tickets are still available and must be purchased in advance. On Tuesday and Wednesday (March 12 & 13), admission starts at $30. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday admissions are $90-$100. Throughout the week, each adult ticket admits two youths ages 15 and under for free. Tickets for the Deck are weekly and available Tuesday through Sunday. The Island Suite, Championship Club, and Intracoastal Club tickets must be purchased daily.

Special military tickets are available, including FREE admission for active duty, retired, and reserve members, and one dependent for Tuesday, Wednesday, and one competitive day. Parking passes are completely digital and purchased separately here for $15 on Tuesday and Wednesday and $30 for all other days.

Stay in style on Florida’s Historic Coast! St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches offer 40 miles of the most beautiful beaches, history, attractions, nature, recreation, and more. Play on through to a full week of fun! Plan your adventure today at Florida’s Historic Coast.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau websites at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com or www.ViajaStAugustine.com.

