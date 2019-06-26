The Poarch Band of Creek Indians Acquires Integrated Federal Solutions

Atmore, AL, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) announced today it purchased Integrated Federal Solutions (IFS), a Reston, VA based company. IFS will remain a standalone business and operate under the direction of the economic development division of the Tribe, Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA). The change in ownership took place June 24, 2019.

“Integrated Federal Solutions will be an excellent counterpart to our growing federal and DoD support initiatives, and we are excited to add them to our portfolio of companies.” said Stephanie A. Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO, Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Tribal Chair Bryan continued, “We are looking forward to having a National Capital Region presence along with multiple prime federal agency contracts as a basis of our future growth.”

Integrated Federal Solutions is an established federal government support services contractor with a 12-year history. It supports numerous contracts with a wide variety of federal government and DoD customers, and is a past recipient of the Department of Homeland Security’s Small Business of the Year for its outstanding acquisition and program support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Nicholas (Nick) Dunn, CEO, and Mark Henderson, Vice-President, will remain in their existing IFS leadership roles. IFS professionals, clients, and partner firms will see no change in business operations.

“The acquisition of IFS by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians further strengthens the Tribe’s campaign to support the federal government, and we are proud to become an entity that will support growth across federal agencies and the DoD for years to come,” said Dunn. “IFS will continue to provide the same services and dedication to our clients, and we expect great things in the future of IFS.”

About the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation, which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia. Members of the Tribe have lived together for almost 200 years in and around the reservation in Poarch, AL. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama.

About the Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority

Working as the economic development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA) oversees the non-gaming enterprises owned by the Tribe. CIEDA actively supports each of its business in achieving their specific business goals to grow and maintain economic sustainability as put forth by the CIEDA Board of Directors and Tribal Council.

