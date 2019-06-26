Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Poarch Band of Creek Indians Acquires Integrated Federal Solutions

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians Acquires Integrated Federal Solutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Atmore, AL, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) announced today it purchased Integrated Federal Solutions (IFS), a Reston, VA based company. IFS will remain a standalone business and operate under the direction of the economic development division of the Tribe, Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA). The change in ownership took place June 24, 2019.

“Integrated Federal Solutions will be an excellent counterpart to our growing federal and DoD support initiatives, and we are excited to add them to our portfolio of companies.” said Stephanie A. Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO, Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Tribal Chair Bryan continued, “We are looking forward to having a National Capital Region presence along with multiple prime federal agency contracts as a basis of our future growth.”

Integrated Federal Solutions is an established federal government support services contractor with a 12-year history. It supports numerous contracts with a wide variety of federal government and DoD customers, and is a past recipient of the Department of Homeland Security’s Small Business of the Year for its outstanding acquisition and program support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Nicholas (Nick) Dunn, CEO, and Mark Henderson, Vice-President, will remain in their existing IFS leadership roles.  IFS professionals, clients, and partner firms will see no change in business operations.

“The acquisition of IFS by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians further strengthens the Tribe’s campaign to support the federal government, and we are proud to become an entity that will support growth across federal agencies and the DoD for years to come,” said Dunn. “IFS will continue to provide the same services and dedication to our clients, and we expect great things in the future of IFS.”

About the Poarch Band of Creek Indians
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation, which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia. Members of the Tribe have lived together for almost 200 years in and around the reservation in Poarch, AL. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama.

About the Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority
Working as the economic development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA) oversees the non-gaming enterprises owned by the Tribe. CIEDA actively supports each of its business in achieving their specific business goals to grow and maintain economic sustainability as put forth by the CIEDA Board of Directors and Tribal Council.

###

Attachment

  • ifs logo wordmark RGB 
CONTACT: Sharon Delmar
Poarch Band of Creek Indians
251-368-9136
[email protected]

Jennifer Chism
Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority
251-446-4508
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.