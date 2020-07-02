Breaking News
The Poet Dena shares poetry collection about living with and healing from depression and emotional trauma

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

‘On The Healing Road: Through The Eyes Of An Adoptee’ released

TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Poet Dena wanted to share her journey of recovery from depression and emotional trauma she experienced in her life. This objective prompted her to share therapeutic poetry in her book titled “On The Healing Road: Through The Eyes Of An Adoptee” (published by AuthorHouse). For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Healing-Road-Through-Eyes-Adoptee/dp/1546268758.

 

The Poet Dena’s work takes readers through many significant times in her life. It will especially strike chords within many adoptees. There is also a glorious, joyful side of this poetry. Readers can view the author’s video by clicking this link

 

“I think that a lot of the readers will identify with the emotions expressed and with the situations gone through in the poems,” The Poet Dena says.

 

An excerpt from the poem “Heart & Soul”:

 

Reading other people’s stories

Be they real or fictionalized

Studying how they expressed feelings

Was instrumental in opening my eyes

 

“On The Healing Road: Through The Eyes Of An Adoptee”

By The Poet Dena

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781546268758

E-Book | 152 pages | ISBN 9781546268741

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

The Poet Dena is an adopted child who began life as Geraldine and chose the name of her youngest “inner child” for her own voice as a poet.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 1-888-519-5121.

CONTACT: Marketing Services
AuthorHouse
888-519-5121
[email protected]

