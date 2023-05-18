San Jose, California, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To best represent the diverse San Jose community, The Point Church has begun to offer sermons in 4 different languages: Spanish, Mandarin, Cambodian, and Cantonese (in addition to English) that are delivered by their own pastor with individual music and auditorium. The services will be held at the same time, 10:30 am on Sundays, followed by a group meeting for the whole congregation in English.

The Christian church hopes this inclusivity, which is also represented in its leadership team and use of a combined budget, will offer those in San Jose the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals from a range of different cultures, along with expanding The Point Church’s impact on the local community by bringing people closer together.

“Together, we are a church family. That means when we are together in fellowship, we grow closer to God and one another. The Bible speaks about iron sharpening iron, so only together will we grow stronger,” said Greg Gates, the Lead Pastor at The Point Church. “God blesses the church that gets outside of itself. Jesus calls for us to go outside the walls of our building to reach the lost and the broken. We are making an effort to be like the church from the book of Acts, to see our neighborhood and world changed.”

Pursuing Faith Together

When first visiting The Point Church, new members will be met by a member of the leadership team at the front door, undergo a tour of the building, receive a bible and other helpful information, be offered help with pre-registering any children, and be given a free gift for joining.

The church conducts a Christian service every Sunday morning with the intention of starting a week together as a church family. Pastor Greg Gates explains, “Starting each week off together with our church family, having God’s Spirit and World in our heart, receiving the encouragement and inspiration of genuine friends, and experiencing God shaping out heart… all makes for a fantastic week in San Jose!”

The Point Church also offers individual support for members of its community and provides several opportunities for congregants to join small groups or volunteer teams to plan church events or help people struggling in the local San Jose neighborhoods, as well as promoting strong friendships with other church members.

Additionally, The Point Church offers a selection of programs for children aged from newborn through to 5th grade. The children will be in a safe environment where they will learn about religion through fun and interactive sessions in the church’s specialist KidsPoint area.

The volunteers at KidsPoint are trained to create an atmosphere where families can confidently leave their children while they are in service. Every volunteer is screened with a background check, and the children’s hallway is monitored by security personnel and security cameras.

About The Point Church

The Point Church has been ministering to the people of San Jose since 1907.

The first meetings of the church took place in a tent before The Point Church started renting a hall at 84 W. Santa Clara St. In 1908, the church began renting the First Presbyterian Church on 48 N. 3rd Street, newly rebuilt after the 1906 earthquake.

After several other expansions and moves over the years, The Point Church received a property of land left by a congregant for a 51-acre property in Evergreen before trading 41 acres to developers and, with the money, building its current facility.

More information

To find out more about The Point Church and its range of language sermons, please visit the website at thepoint.church.

