According to a report by FMI, the global market for Portable Dehumidifiers is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2033, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8%. This upward trajectory can be attributed to the mounting concerns within the industry regarding indoor air quality. As individuals become increasingly conscious of the importance of maintaining healthy indoor environments, the demand for Portable Dehumidifiers is expected to rise, contributing to the market’s substantial growth over the forecasted period.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the FMI report, the Portable Dehumidifiers Market is projected to reach US$ 513 Million by 2023 and US$ 1.1 Billion by 2033 growing at a CAGR of 8%. Dehumidifiers that are portable and lightweight are ideal for small, specific areas within a home that need to be dehumidified. A number of manufacturers are focused on creating comfortable air products in the aftermath of the pandemic. Dehumidifiers that are portable are typically easy to install. Therefore, they are expected to be in high demand in the coming years.

Dehumidifiers that are portable are often sought after by consumers because of their convenience and versatility are growing in demand. As manufacturers refine the design, they may make the devices even more compact, lightweight, and aesthetically pleasing in the future. The Department of Health guidelines recommend humidity levels of between 30-50% in homes for optimum health. By controlling humidity and removing excess moisture from the air, a dehumidifier can help uphold a constant humidity level in residential and commercial buildings.

Future Innovations in Portable Dehumidifiers: Solar-Powered Operation, Advanced Humidity Control, and Eco-Friendly Refrigerants

With the advancement of solar energy technology, consumers might be able to find Portable Dehumidifiers equipped with solar panels, allowing them to operate partially or entirely on renewable energy, useful in emergency or off-grid situations. By employing moisture sensing technology, future models will be able to precisely control the level of humidity and prevent over-dehumidification. Dehumidifiers in the future may be able to use environmentally friendly refrigerants that have a lower global warming potential (GWP) than traditional refrigerants, such as R-410A, to reduce environmental concerns. In order to reduce the carbon footprint of these appliances, this change could be beneficial to the environment.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

Dehumidifiers containing refrigerants are expected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

According to FMI, demand for Portable Dehumidifiers in China is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR by 2033.

The market for Portable Dehumidifiers in the United States is likely to total US$ 223 Million in 2033

By power, up to 100 watts Portable Dehumidifiers are expected to register sales at a 7.8% CAGR

Refrigerant Portable Dehumidifiers are expected to be the most sought-after, expected to register a CAGR of 7.9%

From 2023 to 2033, the global Portable Dehumidifiers market is expected to register absolute dollar growth worth US$ 597.4 Million

“The growing popularity of connected devices and the need for cost-effective products will fuel demand for Portable Dehumidifiers in the market. With indoor air quality concerns on the rise, the demand for small portable devices is expected to grow significantly in the growing years,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Among the many key players operating in the portable dehumidifier market, a wide variety of products can be found. Numerous factors influence the competition among these companies, including innovative products and attractive prices.

As The Company invests heavily in research and development to meet the changing needs of its customers, introduce new products, and improve performance. By partnering with others, merging, and acquiring companies, companies expand their market presence.

Market Developments Include:

In July 2023, Costway 10000 BTU 4-in-1 air conditioner and dehumidifier for room spaces were introduced with minimal intrusion due to its compact size. In addition to ventilating, drying, air cooling, and sleep modes, this air conditioning machine has four modes of operation. Additionally, it uses the R410A refrigerant, which is more environmentally friendly and has a lower impact on the environment.

Top Companies in Portable Dehumidifier Market:

Honeywell International Black+Decker Inc. Eva-Dry Frigidaire General Electric Company LG Electronics Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd. Hysure Origin Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd. Pro Breeze

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the Portable Dehumidifiers market, the report is segmented on the basis of type (refrigerant dehumidifiers, desiccant dehumidifiers, and peltier dehumidifiers), power (up to 100 watts, 101 to 300-watt, and more than 300 watts), capacity (large, medium and small), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and sales channel (online and offline) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia , and Middle East and Africa).

Portable Dehumidifiers Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Refrigerant Dehumidifiers

Desiccant Dehumidifiers

Peltier Dehumidifiers

By Power:

Up to 100 Watt

101 to 300 Watt

More than 300 Watt

By Capacity:

Large

Medium

Small

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Sales Channel:

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

