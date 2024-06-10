LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses.

The Portnoy Law Firm is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (“Fox Factory” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FOXF).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and systems used primarily on bikes, side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, and/or grossly mismanaged the company.

