Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Prescott Companies’ Jessica Williams Elected to Community Associations Institute’s Community Managers Council

The Prescott Companies’ Jessica Williams Elected to Community Associations Institute’s Community Managers Council

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Prescott Companies president, Jessica Williams CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® was recently elected to the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Community Managers Council.  

The Community Managers Council represents all CAI community association manager members. The Board consists of twelve members: four management company CEOs, two large-scale managers, four managers, and two at-large members. The Council provides input on policy matters to the CAI Board of Trustees and serves as a key resource to staff. Appointees are elected to serve for two-year terms and may serve a maximum of six years on the Council. Ms. Williams will begin her term on January 1, 2021. 

Jessica Williams has more than 20 years of community management experience, serving in a variety of capacities, including senior community manager, division manager, branch vice president, and currently as the president of The Prescott Companies. She holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Association Management Specialist (AMS©) designation and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM©) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI). 

“Since she joined The Prescott Companies, Jessica has been committed not only to our branch operations, client boards, and residents, but also to serving the industry as a whole. As a leading community management professional, Jessica consistently looks for opportunities to apply her expertise and experience as an industry volunteer,” stated Tiffany Hannah, Associa regional vice president. “Jessica’s enthusiastic leadership and advocacy for community associations will make her an exceptional member of the Community Managers Council.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.