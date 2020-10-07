The Prescott Companies’ Jessica Williams Elected to Community Associations Institute’s Community Managers Council

Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Prescott Companies president, Jessica Williams CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® was recently elected to the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Community Managers Council.

The Community Managers Council represents all CAI community association manager members. The Board consists of twelve members: four management company CEOs, two large-scale managers, four managers, and two at-large members. The Council provides input on policy matters to the CAI Board of Trustees and serves as a key resource to staff. Appointees are elected to serve for two-year terms and may serve a maximum of six years on the Council. Ms. Williams will begin her term on January 1, 2021.

Jessica Williams has more than 20 years of community management experience, serving in a variety of capacities, including senior community manager, division manager, branch vice president, and currently as the president of The Prescott Companies. She holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Association Management Specialist (AMS©) designation and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM©) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI).

“Since she joined The Prescott Companies, Jessica has been committed not only to our branch operations, client boards, and residents, but also to serving the industry as a whole. As a leading community management professional, Jessica consistently looks for opportunities to apply her expertise and experience as an industry volunteer,” stated Tiffany Hannah, Associa regional vice president. “Jessica’s enthusiastic leadership and advocacy for community associations will make her an exceptional member of the Community Managers Council.”

