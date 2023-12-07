ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Providence Group, a premier developer and homebuilder of award-winning neighborhoods throughout Atlanta, is partnering for the second time with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on the St. Jude Dream Home®. The Providence Group is one of Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s (NYSE: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) subsidiary homebuilder brands. Green Brick is one of Fortune Magazine’s fastest growing companies in 2022 and its fastest growing public homebuilder.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program was created in 1991 by Dr. Donald Mack. Today, the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nationwide. Through its previous project with The Providence Group to build the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was able to raise $1.5 million, a record for the program. The project was also awarded a Gold OBIE from the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association for the Best Community Service Project.

“We were so honored to be part of the first ever St. Jude Dream Home in Atlanta, that we knew we wanted to be a part of it again,” said Warren Jolly, President of The Providence Group. “This is a wonderful opportunity for The Providence Group, our trade partners and our community to support the lifesaving work happening at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and make a difference in the lives of the children and their families battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

The 2024 St. Jude Dream Home® will be located in Sawnee Village in Cumming, Georgia. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on November 29, 2023 and was attended by The Providence Group team, its trade partners, local St. Jude donors, volunteers, sponsors and others. The home will feature a striking, modern farmhouse elevation and 2,579 square feet of living space with a primary bedroom and guest bedroom on the main level. Although pricing has not yet been released, the value of the home is estimated to be between $650,000-$700,000. Green Brick will donate the lot on which the St. Jude Dream Home will be built. The Providence Group and its trade partners will provide at their own expense all construction and ancillary marketing costs. Tickets for the home will be starting in May 2024, and the home will be raffled off on August 15, 2024.

Sawnee Village is a mixed-use community located within 1 mile of the new Cumming City Center. Upon completion, the gated community will include 544 new construction townhomes, single-family homes, and 262 apartments. The community also is expected to include more than 100,000 square feet of commercial, office, retail, and entertainment venues. This one-of-a-kind community will change the landscape of this incredible Cumming location. The wide variety of home designs at Sawnee Village will appeal to residents across all life stages and the high-quality amenities and maintenance-free lawns will provide residents with an elevated lifestyle for which The Providence Group has become known. The community pricing will range from the mid $300s to the high $900s.

About The Providence Group

The Providence Group is one of Atlanta’s most respected names in homebuilding, known for well-crafted new homes with a personal touch. Built on a hometown legacy, The Providence Group takes pride in creating places where people can enjoy a life that’s elevated to the heights of luxury and quality with thoughtfully designed communities and intelligently crafted homes, built to standards that are elevated above and beyond the norm. The Providence Group provides the personal guidance throughout the buying process to create a home that’s truly unique. And enduring, low-maintenance craftsmanship ensures homebuyers can enjoy it all for years to come. For more information about The Providence Group, please visit theprovidencegroup.com.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

