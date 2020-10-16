The PSC Nutritional system optimizes metabolism recommending those nutrients human body requires at different parts of the day

Breaking News
Michael Scofield announces the release of ‘Perfect Self Control: Wellbeing for 110 years’

SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michael Scofield wanted to share with readers the key to a healthy, happy, energetic and successful life, which could last for 110-120 years depending on their genes. It is for this reason that he writes “Perfect Self Control: Wellbeing for 110 years” (published by AuthorHouse UK) which is based on his 30 years of learning, data collection, lengthy meditations and experiments conducted on himself.

 

This book presents a nutritional system that optimizes metabolism, recommending only those nutriments the body requires at different parts of the day. By applying PSC, people can lose weight and lengthen the lifetime of their cells, thereby extending their lifetime as well. It provides a brief and simple explanation about everything important from all perspectives of the healthy nutrition and suggests the optimal diet without unnecessary prohibitions.

 

“In order to be healthy, you must observe healthy diet. For easier digestion, you have to select foods, and pair foodstuff properly. So you must have meals on a regular basis to become healthy. If you do not want to suffer from any illness, you must observe a strict diet according to the Perfect Self Control. Healthy eating is basic for a healthy lifestyle,” Scofield says.

 

“Perfect Self Control: Wellbeing for 110 years” is 100% checked and verified, and without unnecessary prohibitions suggests optimal diet. “As long as people observe it, they will be in perfect health,” Scofield adds. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Perfect-Self-Control-Wellbeing-Years/dp/1728355869.

 

“Perfect Self Control: Wellbeing for 110 years”

By Michael Scofield

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 96 pages | ISBN 9781728355757

E-Book | 96 pages | ISBN 9781728355740

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

