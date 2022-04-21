The R. B. Mitchell Team Joins Linsco by LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Robert Mitchell has joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL Financial, the firm’s employee advisor model. He reported to LPL having served approximately $425 million in advisory and brokerage assets,* and joins LPL from Stifel. The R. B. Mitchell Team Powered by LPL Financial will be the anchor tenant in a new Greensboro, N.C. Linsco office.

Mitchell grew up as an orphan and never dreamed he would one day run a successful business where he makes a daily impact on his clients’ lives. After growing up in an orphanage and later facing homelessness as a young adult, Mitchell made it his mission to make a difference in the lives of as many people as possible by helping them as they work toward their financial goals. With the intent of never turning a client away, Mitchell chooses not to set account minimums so he can help people from all walks of life and income backgrounds—anyone from high-net-worth individuals to those the team affectionately refers to as “Uncle Joes and Aunt Marys.”

As he grew the practice from the ground up, Mitchell pulled in team members with various experience and skillsets so they can operate as a full service firm to serve clients’ holistic financial needs. He is joined by wealth associates Joanna Page, CPA, and Jonathan Peters, CFP, as well as registered client service associate Andrea Wisekal.

Why the R. B. Mitchell Team Chose Linsco

To help meet the evolving needs of their growing client base and continue to provide quality service, the team turned to LPL Financial. “We’re not purely a transactional business – we care about our clients and want to give them the attention they deserve. LPL values that same quality approach; they put their advisors first and that’s something that always stood out to us,” Mitchell said.

Page added, “We believe that Linsco’s individualized support and comprehensive resources will also allow us to focus on the unique needs of our clients – which, at the end of the day, is what we value most.”

Linsco advisors are supported with holistic transition services that allows them to continue to focus on their clients. From there, advisors have access to a variety of dedicated resources, including hands-on marketing support, administrative support, experienced branch managers, integrated technology and more. The team also benefits from the strength of LPL’s innovative digital tools and capabilities, services and business support to help advisors manage and grow their business efficiently.

The R. B. Mitchell Team shared that they were deeply impressed by LPL’s capabilities, which provides choice and flexibility in portfolio management and software options. “We have always wanted to be on the cutting edge of the industry, and we found a new partner that is committed to investing in innovative capabilities,” Peters said. “We believe our clients will be ‘wowed’ by all of the stuff we can do now.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Rob, Joanna, Jonathan and Andrea to the LPL community. We’re inspired by this tight-knit team and their commitment to serving their clients. They are a great example of a hands-on team that is willing to pivot and adapt as the industry changes, and we’re proud to support them through our integrated capabilities, robust resources and business solutions. I’m so glad that they found the Linsco model, which will allow them to manage their practice and grow on their own terms. We are excited to expand the Linsco presence in Greensboro and look forward to a long-lasting relationship with The R. B. Mitchell Team Powered by LPL Financial.”

