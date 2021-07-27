Breaking News
The Radio Television Digital News Association Announces 2021 News Leadership Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

RTDNA21 will feature fresh and focused hands-on training, more intimate and inspirational discussions, and opportunities to leave a positive footprint on the city of Denver.

RTDNA21 is a brand-new news leadership retreat unlike any conference you’ve been to before. In 2021, we’re celebrating The Year of the Team with two major pillars: Representation & Resilience. It’s the perfect chance for current and aspiring newsroom leaders at all levels to reconnect with likeminded news leaders, restore your wellbeing, rejuvenate yourself and your team, renew your passion and refresh your skills.

Washington, DC, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) is excited to announce RTDNA21, a news leadership retreat unlike any you’ve been to before designed to help attendees grow into stronger leaders both within and outside of the newsroom. This one-of-a-kind conference will take place in-person in Denver, Colo. on Sept. 23-24, 2021.

This year’s retreat, themed “The Year of the Team,” is an opportunity for current and aspiring news leaders across the country to reconnect and reflect on the values of community, connection, service and leadership.

“When approaching our annual conference this year, we listened to what our members said they wanted in a post-pandemic world in terms of professional development,” said RTDNA executive director Dan Shelley. “We have developed a curriculum that helps them restore, rejuvenate, refresh and find ways to be more productive, more satisfied, and more well-rounded as they practice the craft of journalism.”

At RTDNA21, news leaders will celebrate the Year of the Team with two major pillars: Representation and Resilience. Participants will engage in a variety of hands-on trainings, community engagement activities and unique events that will immerse conference-goers in the Mile High City.

Alongside fellow news industry leaders, attendees will be able to participate in interactive and immersive sessions taught by subject matter experts on a variety of topics relevant to representation and resilience – including self-care and inclusive language. In addition to connecting with peers, participants will give back and connect with the city of Denver in fun ways. The conference will include an opening night reception at Dazzle Jazz & Blues, fitness classes and a bar tour to facilitate learning in relaxing environments.

“It’s going to be a holistic reset and refresh of everything we do as journalists and everything we are as human beings,” said Shelley.

Register by Tuesday, August 10 and save with our Early Bird rates. Register now at www.rtdna21.rtdna.org.

### 

About RTDNA

RTDNA is the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism. Founded as a grassroots organization in 1946, RTDNA’s mission is to promote and protect responsible journalism. RTDNA defends the First Amendment rights of electronic journalists throughout the country, honors outstanding work in the profession through the Edward R. Murrow Awards and provides members with training to encourage ethical standards, newsroom leadership and industry innovation. Learn more at www.rtdna.org.

 

 

Attachment

  • RTDNA21-WebsiteAd-1 
CONTACT: Tara Puckey
Radio Television Digital News Association
202-221-4282
[email protected]

