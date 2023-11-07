Q3 2023 Gross Profit Increased $8.3 million Year-Over-Year

Q3 2023 Net Income of $(22.9) million or (17.2)% of Total Revenue

Q3 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $(7.0) million or (5.2)% of Total Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. In the third quarter of 2023, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high-end of our guidance range for the quarter and GMV exceeded the mid-point of our guidance. Third quarter 2023 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue decreased 8% and 7% respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, consignment revenue grew 10% and direct revenue was 49% lower compared to the same period in 2022.

“Today we reported our best quarter of Adjusted EBITDA since the company’s IPO in 2019. Our strategic shift to re-focus on the higher-margin portion of the consignment business is delivering significant progress in our results,” said John Koryl, Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal.

Koryl continued, “During the third quarter, the consignor commission structure changes we implemented in November 2022 drove higher take rates and, by design, reduced lower-value consignments. Furthermore, we continued to transition away from transactions involving company-owned inventory, which helped to improve our gross margin rate. These actions resulted in a higher take rate, a higher gross margin rate, higher gross profit, reduced company-owned inventory, and a significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year period. Looking forward, we continue to project we are on track to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA on a full year basis in 2024.”

Third Quarter Highlights

GMV was $408 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the same period in 2022

Total Revenue was $133 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the same period in 2022

Gross Margin was 70.6%, an increase of 1053 basis points compared to the same period in 2022

Net Loss was $(22.9) million or (17.2)% of total revenue compared to $(47.3) million or (33.1)% of total revenue in the same period in 2022

Adjusted EBITDA was $(7.0) million or (5.2)% of total revenue compared to $(28.2) million or (19.7)% of total revenue in the same period in 2022

GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.22) compared to $(0.49) in the same period in 2022

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss attributable to common shareholders per share was $(0.15) compared to $(0.38) in the same period in 2022

Top-line-related Metrics Trailing 12 months (TTM) active buyers was 954,000, an increase of 1% compared to the same period in 2022 Orders were 794,000 in the third quarter, a decrease of 17% compared to the same period in 2022 Average order value (AOV) was $513, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2022 Higher AOV was driven by a year-over-year increase in average selling prices (ASPs) driven by a shift toward higher-value items and reduced lower-value items, partially offset by a year-over-year decrease in units per transaction (UPT).

The Company has engaged Moelis & Company and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to support the refinancing efforts for the convertible notes.

Q4 and Full Year 2023 Guidance

Based on market conditions as of November 7, 2023, we are updating our full year 2023 guidance and providing guidance for fourth quarter 2023 GMV, total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).

Q4 2023 Full Year 2023 GMV $430 – $460 million $1.705 billion – $1.735 billion Total Revenue $135 – $145 million $540 – $550 million Adjusted EBITDA $(5) – $0 million $(62) – $(57) million

Webcast and Conference Call

The RealReal will post a stockholder letter on its investor relations website at investor.therealreal.com/financial-information/quarterly-results and host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to answer questions regarding its results. Investors and analysts can access the call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9869fdaab7a1497a9d2564acdedb4451. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com along with the stockholder letter and supporting slides.

An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends at investor.therealreal.com.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 34 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service.

THE REALREAL, INC.

Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Consignment revenue $ 102,852 $ 93,874 $ 302,072 $ 274,780 Direct revenue 17,356 34,005 63,196 125,474 Shipping services revenue 12,964 14,824 40,663 43,584 Total revenue 133,172 142,703 405,931 443,838 Cost of revenue: Cost of consignment revenue 13,577 15,206 43,681 43,193 Cost of direct revenue 15,686 28,721 61,162 105,415 Cost of shipping services revenue 9,837 12,999 30,859 43,149 Total cost of revenue 39,100 56,926 135,702 191,757 Gross profit 94,072 85,777 270,229 252,081 Operating expenses: Marketing 11,591 13,511 44,460 48,455 Operations and technology 61,038 70,782 194,645 207,159 Selling, general and administrative 44,788 47,012 138,959 147,410 Restructuring (856 ) — 37,396 275 Total operating expenses(1) 116,561 131,305 415,460 403,299 Loss from operations (22,489 ) (45,528 ) (145,231 ) (151,218 ) Interest income 2,260 1,002 6,717 1,360 Interest expense (2,673 ) (2,675 ) (8,018 ) (8,014 ) Other income (expense), net — 6 — 133 Loss before provision for income taxes (22,902 ) (47,195 ) (146,532 ) (157,739 ) Provision for income taxes 47 63 247 96 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (22,949 ) $ (47,258 ) $ (146,779 ) $ (157,835 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.45 ) $ (1.66 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 102,648,790 96,696,417 101,087,793 95,036,618 (1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Marketing $ 382 $ 567 $ 1,181 $ 1,774 Operating and technology 3,115 5,038 10,107 15,903 Selling, general and administrative 5,039 5,236 15,005 19,343 Total $ 8,536 $ 10,841 $ 26,293 $ 37,020





THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,811 $ 293,793 Accounts receivable, net 13,564 12,207 Inventory, net 24,657 42,967 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,933 23,291 Total current assets 229,965 372,258 Property and equipment, net 106,806 112,679 Operating lease right-of-use assets 94,680 127,955 Restricted cash 15,757 — Other assets 5,473 2,749 Total assets $ 452,681 $ 615,641 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,088 $ 11,902 Accrued consignor payable 66,525 81,543 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 19,856 20,776 Other accrued and current liabilities 82,459 93,292 Total current liabilities 176,928 207,513 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 109,907 125,118 Convertible senior notes, net 451,768 449,848 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,097 3,254 Total liabilities 742,700 785,733 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022; 103,310,783 and 99,088,172 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 807,912 781,060 Accumulated deficit (1,097,932 ) (951,153 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (290,019 ) (170,092 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 452,681 $ 615,641

THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (146,779 ) $ (157,835 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,530 20,255 Stock-based compensation expense 26,293 37,020 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 12,999 14,598 Bad debt expense 1,565 1,133 Accrued interest on convertible notes 575 575 Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,920 1,942 Loss on disposal/sale of property and equipment and impairment of capitalized proprietary software 182 432 Property, plant, equipment, and right-of-use asset impairments 33,817 — Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage 8,836 1,798 Gain on lease termination (738 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,922 ) (2,119 ) Inventory, net 9,474 6,243 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,897 (6,543 ) Other assets (2,856 ) (391 ) Operating lease liability (21,399 ) (13,074 ) Accounts payable (1,550 ) 4,067 Accrued consignor payable (15,018 ) 729 Other accrued and current liabilities (1,499 ) (4,494 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (118 ) 409 Net cash used in operating activities (71,791 ) (95,255 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Capitalized proprietary software development costs (9,870 ) (9,847 ) Purchases of property and equipment (25,528 ) (16,408 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35,398 ) (26,255 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 19 2,906 Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase Program 446 900 Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting (501 ) (28 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (36 ) 3,778 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (107,225 ) (117,732 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 293,793 418,171 End of period $ 186,568 $ 300,439

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net loss $ (22,949 ) $ (47,258 ) $ (146,779 ) $ (157,835 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,744 7,195 23,530 20,255 Interest income (2,260 ) (1,002 ) (6,717 ) (1,360 ) Interest expense 2,673 2,675 8,018 8,014 Provision for income taxes 47 63 247 96 EBITDA (14,745 ) (38,327 ) (121,701 ) (130,830 ) Stock-based compensation(1) 8,536 10,841 26,293 37,020 CEO separation benefits(2) — — — 902 CEO transition costs(3) — 452 159 1,018 Payroll taxes expense on employee stock transactions 74 137 142 412 Legal fees reimbursement benefit(4) — (1,400 ) — (1,400 ) Legal settlement — 152 1,100 456 Restructuring(5) (856 ) — 37,396 275 Other (income) expense, net — (6 ) — (133 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,991 ) $ (28,151 ) $ (56,611 ) $ (92,280 )

(1) The stock-based compensation expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes a one-time charge of $1.0 million related to the modification of certain equity awards pursuant to the terms of the transition and separation agreement entered into with our founder, Julie Wainwright, in connection with her resignation as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) on June 6, 2022 (the “Separation Agreement”).

(2) The CEO separation benefit charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 consists of base salary, bonus and benefits for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as an additional twelve months of base salary and benefits payable to Julie Wainwright pursuant to the Separation Agreement.

(3) The CEO transition charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 consist of general and administrative fees, including legal and recruiting expenses, as well as retention bonuses for certain executives incurred in connection with our founder’s resignation. The CEO transition charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 consists of retention bonuses for certain executives incurred in connection with our founder’s resignation on June 6, 2022.

(4) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, we received insurance reimbursement of $1.4 million related to a legal settlement expense.

(5) Restructuring for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 consists of employee severance payments and benefits. Restructuring for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 consists of impairment of right-of-use assets and property and equipment, employee severance charges, gain on lease terminations, and other charges, including legal and transportation expenses.

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (22,949 ) $ (47,258 ) $ (146,779 ) $ (157,835 ) Stock-based compensation 8,536 10,841 26,293 37,020 CEO separation benefits — — — 902 CEO transition costs — 452 159 1,018 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 74 137 142 412 Legal settlement — 152 1,100 456 Legal fees reimbursement benefit — (1,400 ) — (1,400 ) Restructuring (856 ) — 37,396 275 Provision for income taxes 47 63 247 96 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (15,148 ) $ (37,013 ) $ (81,442 ) $ (119,056 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 102,648,790 96,696,417 101,087,793 95,036,618 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (1.25 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (10,933 ) $ (7,351 ) $ (71,791 ) $ (95,255 ) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (8,120 ) (10,036 ) (35,398 ) (26,255 ) Free Cash Flow $ (19,053 ) $ (17,387 ) $ (107,189 ) $ (121,510 )

Key Financial and Operating Metrics: