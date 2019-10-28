The RealReal Announces Timing of its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019, after the market close on Nov. 4, 2019. 

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts can access the call by dialing (866) 996-5385 in the U.S. or (270) 215-9574 internationally. The passcode for the call is 8141249. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com.

The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at investor.therealreal.com.

About The RealReal Inc.
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With an expert behind every item, we provide a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 100+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items available online each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by brands from Gucci to Cartier, and hundreds more, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping. At our stores in Los Angeles as well as SoHo and the Upper East Side NYC, customers can shop and consign and meet with our experts to learn more about luxury authenticity and sustainability. At our 11 Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are located in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free jewelry, watch and handbag valuations.

