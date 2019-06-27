Breaking News
The RealReal Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The RealReal Inc. (“The RealReal”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 28, 2019, under the symbol “REAL.” The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, BofA Securities Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated, Cowen and Company LLC, and Raymond James & Associates Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at 800-221-1037 or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001; or UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27, 2019. Copies of the registration statement, as amended, can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts:
Investors:
[email protected]

Press:
Meghan Gavigan / Leah Polito / Dan Goldstein
Sard Verbinnen & Co.
(415) 618-8750 or (310) 201-2040

