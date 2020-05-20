Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The RealReal Names Todd Suko Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

The RealReal Names Todd Suko Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced Todd Suko has joined the company as its Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.

“Todd brings nearly two decades of experience building high-performing legal teams and leading legal strategy for publicly traded, consumer and technology companies,” said Julie Wainwright, CEO of The RealReal. “His demonstrated ability to execute on a global scale makes Todd a strategic addition to our executive team as we continue to grow and scale our business.”

As Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Suko is responsible for leading The RealReal’s legal team and overseeing regulatory compliance and reporting, litigation and risk mitigation, as well as providing strategic counsel on securities laws, transactions, and corporate governance to its executive management and board of directors.

Suko joins The RealReal from OneMarket Limited, where he most recently served as Chief Financial and Legal Officer. Prior to joining OneMarket, Suko spent nearly a decade at Harman International Industries Incorporated, where he oversaw all legal affairs in his role as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. He previously served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at UAP Holding Corporation, overseeing its environmental health and safety and transportation functions. Earlier, he was in private practice at McKenna & Cuneo, LLP. Suko earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia. He also served as an aviator in the United States Navy and retired as a Commander in the Navy Reserve.

About The RealReal, Inc.
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

The RealReal Press Contact:
Erin Santy
Head of Communications
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.