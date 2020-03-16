Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / THE REALREAL TEMPORARILY MAKES STORES AND LUXURY CONSIGNMENT OFFICES ACCESSIBLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

THE REALREAL TEMPORARILY MAKES STORES AND LUXURY CONSIGNMENT OFFICES ACCESSIBLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Limits brick-and-mortar access to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—issued the below letter from its Founder and CEO, Julie Wainwright, detailing temporary changes the company is making to align with public health organization recommendations surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

To Our TRR Community,

We are in unprecedented territory with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). In a time with so much uncertainty, we want to reassure you that we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our customers, consignors and staff by following coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines provided by the CDC, PHAC and WHO.

As I know you’re all seeing, these guidelines are evolving frequently. We are committed to adapting our business to align with the latest recommendations from public health agencies. In light of current guidance on social distancing, we are temporarily shifting all of our physical locations (stores and Luxury Consignment Offices) to be by appointment only starting March 16. We plan to return to our full services on March 27, but are closely monitoring the situation and will keep our community informed if that timing changes.

How exactly will that change your experience with The RealReal right now?

  • Drop-offs and valuation consultations at our Luxury Consignment Offices (LCOs) are now available by appointment only. We are not accepting any walk-ins at this time.
  • If you’d prefer to discuss consignments virtually, we’re now offering virtual appointments with complimentary curbside valet pickup. To schedule a virtual appointment, please call our team at 1-888-351-2732.
  • As always, you can consign by mailing in your items with our free shipping labels or making an appointment for White Glove in-home pickup or in-LCO consultation.
  • In-person shopping in our four stores will only be available for customers with personal shopping appointments
  • Of course, you can always shop all of our in-store inventory 24/7 through our website and mobile app.

We are so grateful for your continued support for our work to make fashion more sustainable and drive the circular economy forward. We will continue making shopping and consigning with The RealReal safe and accessible for all. For the latest information and updates, please visit our FAQs.

Julie Wainwright
Founder and CEO, The RealReal

About The RealReal
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, four of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

Press Contact:
Erin Santy
Head of Communications
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Paul Bieber
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.