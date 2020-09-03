The RealReal to Participate in Keybanc Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—today announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Gustke will participate in the Keybanc Capital Markets Future of Technology Series on Sept. 9, 2020.

A live webcast of the session will be available within the Events section of The RealReal’s investor relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/news-events/events . The webcast will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentation.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service, virtual appointments and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, four of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

