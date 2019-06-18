The Recently Passed H.R. 6: The American Dream and Promise Act of 2019

Why a huge amnesty bill in the midst of a humanitarian crisis at the border?

A new Center for Immigration Studies analysis looks at the recently passed House bill, H.R. 6, which would amnesty at least four to six million aliens with no enforcement provisions to re-establish control of immigration at the border or in the interior of the country.

Dan Cadman, a fellow at the Center and the author of the analysis, said, “During the worst border crisis in recent history, House Democrats voted to grant amnesty to millions of aliens with no enforcement attached. It is very likely that under Sen. Lindsey Graham’s watch, Senate Republicans will present their own immigration legislation which incorporates aspects of this deeply flawed bill.”

Among the flawed elements hidden in the bill:

“Swiss cheese provisions” that ensure that the basic requirements for Dreamers to receive amnesty, such as fulfilling certain educational requirements and having no history of misconduct, are not actually required or enforced;

A provision authorizing the government to provide grants to multiple private organizations to assist aliens in filing their applications;

A provision requiring the government to provide legal counsel, at taxpayer expense, when an alien seeks judicial review of a provisional denial, if requested;

Ability to waive nearly all the grounds of inadmissibility for TPS/DED recipients based on various vague and poorly defined reasons.

