The ResponsiveEd Foundation Surpasses Last Year’s North Texas Giving Day Donations

Wins FUNdraiser Prize for Second Consecutive Year

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResponsiveEd®, a nonprofit based in Lewisville that has 16 public charter schools in the North Texas-metroplex, outdid its last year’s North Texas Giving Day totals by more than $10,000. This year, the organization raised $74,150 contributed by 378 donors toward The ResponsiveEd Foundation.  

For the second year in a row, one of its campuses, Founders Classical Academy of Lewisville, won first place for the most online FUNdraiser page donations. They were awarded an additional $2,500.

“Our North Texas public charter school students are the beneficiaries of the overwhelming generosity we see from parents, local businesses and community support for high-quality education,” says ResponsiveEd Campus Development Coordinator Angela Bernstein. “ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope to all students and we want to thank every contributor who donated this year in support of that mission.”

Now in its 11th year, North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower citizens and businesses to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits. The 2019 event took place on September 19 raising more than $50 million for nearly 3,000 nonprofits across North Texas. 

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

