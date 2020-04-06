The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect Welcomes Susan Szymanski

Breaking News
25-year foodservice and food retail industry veteran joins leading B2B integrated media group as new Director of Business Development & Customer Engagement

NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect, the leading B2B integrated media group in foodservice and food retail, announces the addition of Susan Szymanski as Director of Business Development & Customer Engagement. Szymanski will lead the Restaurant & Food Group’s client sales, product solutions and customer success strategy by leveraging its power of relationships, digital growth and innovative ways to connect buyers and sellers – all of which the Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect does best.

“I am delighted to be returning to the iconic, leading brands of The Restaurant & Food Group,” says Szymanski. “There is no better B2B marketing solutions partner, and I’m eager to bring my relationships and experience to Informa at a time when customer and audience needs for creativity, trustworthy content and custom solutions are at an all-time high.”

“Susan is an innovative thought leader with deep knowledge of B2B media, particularly surrounding the latest digital and custom solutions that connect solutions providers with an engaged buying audience,” says Sarah Lockyer, Group Publisher of the Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect. “Her reputation in the foodservice and food retail industries is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have her join The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect at a time when we are focused on leading with strength and empathy during a moment of severe disruption. We are excited to invest in our team and continue to evolve with the needs of our audience and customers.”

Szymanski is a 25-year veteran of foodservice media, having served in all aspects of publishing including events, custom publishing and digital media. Her career includes the positions of Publishing Director of Nation’s Restaurant News Online, Senior Vice President at Winsight working on the Restaurant Business and The Foodservice Director Brands and The RLC Conference and Sales Director at  Restaurants & Institutions. Most recently, she was Vice President & Publisher of Plate Magazine. Her career also has a research element as the first Vice President of Marketing for SPINS, a market research and consulting firm specializing in the natural and organic retail products sector and also has served as the first Director of Marketing for Technomic where she relaunched the brand image and message to the foodservice industry.

Szymanski is an active member of the Les Dames d’Escoffier Chicago Chapter. She is a graduate of Thomas Jefferson University and resides in Chicago. 

About The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect
The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect is the largest and most integrated media brand portfolio in foodservice and supermarket retail. The group connects the entire food and foodservice ecosystem of operators, chefs, retailers, manufacturers, vendors and solutions providers through traditional, digital, social and custom media as well as in-person events and conferences. restaurant-food.informaconnect.com

About Informa
Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Media Contact:
Jesse Yeung
Media Marketing Director, Restaurant & Food Group
Informa Connect
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebb50ec9-8e5d-4dbb-b031-f1b77b403671

