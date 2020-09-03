Breaking News
The Results Companies Announces Significant Initiative to Increase Staff at Its U.S. Locations

Redefined Company Culture Focuses on Employee Growth and Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Results Companies, a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and 500 companies worldwide, announced today a significant initiative to fill more than 4,500 jobs across its U.S. locations by the end of this year. The move is part of an ongoing corporate transformation to emphasize company-wide employee growth opportunities that will also see an increase in hourly wages for its call-center workforce.  

The country’s unemployment rate stood at 11.1% in June, and while that was down from its high of 14.7% in April, weekly jobless claims have hovered near the one-million mark recently. The new jobs and boost in hourly wages from Results will help many Americans looking for work.

In addition to its plan for more hiring, Results is raising agent base wages across its U.S. contact centers and is offering a “Premium Pay” incentive for agents working 35 hours per week or more through the end of 2020. The investment in people is one of several steps Results has taken this year toward creating a more rewarding and purposeful employment culture. The move will ultimately provide immediate wage increases to a large percentage of the of the company’s domestic employment base at a time when the country faces continued economic, employment and wage challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hourly wage increase combined with the Premium Pay boost means that agents will see a meaningful increase in their earning potential.

“A dependable job and competitive wage rate with a fun, supportive culture is absolutely necessary in today’s economic climate,” said Chad Carlson, Results CEO. “It is important that we offer these employment benefits to get Americans back to work and incentivize them to build their families through reliable jobs.”

Results is undergoing a comprehensive, companywide workplace transformation that places stronger emphasis on supporting all employees. Its new leadership team has worked hard to institute positive changes that redefine its company culture with a focus on more employee satisfaction, development into more digital-first programs. The company has also created a new employee voice survey, feedback-action plans and Results Cares learning initiatives.

Results is hiring immediately for customer service agents, sales representatives, operations supervisors, recruiters, trainers, IT, licensed healthcare agents and bilingual agents. Results offers onsite and work-from-home job opportunities, and the company follows the recommended CDC guidelines in all its locations to keep employees safe and healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information or to apply online visit https://www.theresultscompanies.com/jobs

About The Results Companies
For three decades, The Results Companies has been a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty levels brands need to thrive and grow while improving efficiency and reducing costs. Results’ track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 30 locations and approximately 20,000 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), process automation, and our own SupportPredict digital engagement software as a service (SaaS).

