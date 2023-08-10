New From Palmetto Publishing: An Analysis To Finding The Root Cause Of Health Problems Caused By Food And Lifestyle — And Cutting Edge Nutrition and Exercise Regimens To Try Instead

The Riker Regimen: A Guide to Optimal Human Nutrition, Longevity, and Cancer-Free Living cover

Charleston, SC, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s no secret that the nation is facing a health crisis of epidemic proportion, ranging from childhood and adult obesity, type-2 diabetes, heart disease, metabolic syndrome, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, whole body inflammation, auto-immune disease, and obesity-related cancers. Adam Riker, MD, FSSO, FACS provides an evidence-based approach to examine the root causes of these health issues, and many others, with most directly related to the food & lifestyle choices that each of us make each day.

Unlike most traditional health & diet books, The Riker Regimen is a fact-based, easy-to-read book that is supported by clinical studies on human nutrition, peer-reviewed research, and real-life experience. Among its highlights are the combination of healthy human nutrition & cutting-edge exercise regimens, providing for a long-term, sustainable approach to improving every aspect of physical and mental wellness. Far from a fad diet, The Riker Regimen teaches us all about the dogma of outdated nutritional guidance, with an eye-opening awareness of what exactly comprises a “healthy” human diet & lifestyle.

Written by respected surgical oncologist, clinical researcher, and author, Dr. Adam Riker, along with lifetime gymnastics trainer and exercise science specialist, Jody Raymond, this book is an “essential read” for those interested in natural, nutritional & holistic approaches [instead of medication], for eliminating, and preventing, many chronic disease states, increasing longevity and treating and preventing cancer.

The Riker Regimen: A Guide to Optimal Human Nutrition, Longevity, and Cancer-Free Living is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms, or email him.

Email: adamrikermd@gmail.com

Facebook: jody.raymond.5

Instagram: adamrikermd

Twitter: @jodyray25057454

About the Authors:

Adam Riker is a practicing, board-certified, fellowship-trained surgical oncologist, with extensive clinical experience treating cancer patients with the full spectrum of chronic health issues as well. He is well-published in the medical literature, and continues to integrate healthy nutritional and lifestyle practices into his overall management of patients. Dr. Riker believes that most cancers, and chronic diseases are preventable, and in many cases, completely reversible when the right nutritional and lifestyle changes are implemented. He challenges the status quo and antiquated research and guidelines on human nutrition, while providing the readers the tools that they need to improve their physical and mental wellness. Dr. Riker lives in Naples, Florida, where he enjoys exercise, running, fishing, hunting and spending quality time with his daughters.

Jody Raymond created the “Raymond Routine,” a fitness and exercise program focused on integrating strength training, breathing, posture work, and stretching to increase the body’s overall wellness. He previously was a competitive gymnast, currently teaching & coaching gymnastics, and always improving his methods of exercise training for all ages. He currently lives in Chicago with his wife, Erica, and their three children.

Attachment

The Riker Regimen: A Guide to Optimal Human Nutrition, Longevity, and Cancer-Free Living

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com