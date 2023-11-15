The Anti-hangover Supplements Market is expected to reach US$ 6.8 billion by 2033, with sales revenue of 14.5% CAGR Abbott, Bayer AG, More Labs, Flyby Ventures LLC, and Himalaya Wellness are some key players in the industry.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ industry analysis, the valuation for the global anti-hangover supplements market was around US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 6.8 billion by 2033.

The increased consumption of alcoholic beverages globally is one of the primary aspects boosting demand for anti-hangover supplements. In countries such as the United States, China, and Germany, alcohol consumption is becoming a serious medical condition. The growth can be linked to the increasing popularity of wine and beer among young consumers because of changes in lifestyle and the introduction of innovative ingredients.

Request a Sample copy of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18262

Rising obesity and other lifestyle-related disorders are growing awareness of anti-hangover supplements and solutions. People have employed herbal cures for hangovers for ages. Antioxidants, including vitamins, isoflavonoids, and polyphenolic compounds, which can scavenge free radicals are abundant in medicinal plants, fruits, and vegetables. Previous research on rodents suggested that oxidative stress is a significant factor in the development of hangover symptoms and showed that several antioxidants can reduce the harmful effects of alcohol consumption.

In both animal and human trials, several natural plants and products have favorable effects on alcohol metabolism. They could improve the liver’s production of ADH and ALDH and lower the blood’s alcohol content.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Solutions are the leading segment based on product and held around 50.2% of the global market value share in 2022 due to the growing customer preference for herbal and plant-based products.

of the global market value share in 2022 due to the growing customer preference for herbal and plant-based products. The offline segment is set to lead in distribution channels, with a projected market value share of around 85.1% by 2022.

by 2022. Hangover cure goods are mainly distributed through offline distribution channels such as pharmacies, health and wellness centers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores.

East Asia is considered the most lucrative region, with a value share of 24.3% in 2022, increasing public knowledge of the advantages of alcohol detox products.

in 2022, increasing public knowledge of the advantages of alcohol detox products. Europe is considered the most lucrative region, with a value share of 21.4% in the year 2022, owing to the increasing prevalence of alcoholism.

“Increasing prevalence of alcohol consumption and its associated side effects is set to propel the sales of anti-hangover supplements market across the globe. Therefore, key companies are concentrating on acquisitions and developing novel products with improved efficacy for better health outcomes.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Report Scope as per Anti-hangover Supplement Industry Analysis:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2017 to 2022 Historical Data Available for 2023 to 2033 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, BENELUX, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, GCC, North Africa and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled Abbott

Bayer AG

More Labs

Flyby Ventures LLC

Cheers Health Inc.

Himalaya Wellness

Rally Labs LLC

Drinkwel, LLC

Liquid I.V., Inc.

DOTSHOT

Toniiq

NoDaysWasted

Purple TreeLabs

LES Labs

EZ Lifestyle (Over EZ)

DrinkAde

Kaplan Laboratory LLC (H-PROOF)

Bytox

Cheal Hangover Patch

Party Patch

Rebound Hangover Fix

TRIO Patch

SmartPatches

DTOX Hangover Patch

La Mend, Inc. (The Good Patch)

RallyPatch

Ozmo Patch

Wet Buffalo Patch

LiveToShine Pricing Available upon Request

Act Now to Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Get Exclusive Discount Now to Access Competitive Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18262

Market Competition:

The anti-hangover supplements market is fragmented, and a variety of regional, up-and-coming, and established businesses are operating within it. A unique anti-hangover supplement with improved efficacy has been formulated, and key stakeholders have started promotional activities to introduce it.

In September 2022, H-PROOF received a patent for its revolutionary nutraceutical, The Anytime You Drink Vitamin. The edible tablets aid in promoting liver health, alcohol metabolism, and replenishing essential nutrients, allowing the beginning of the day to feel better than usual after ingesting alcohol.

In September 2020, Unilever agreed to buy Liquid I.V., a health-science nutrition and Wellness Company based in the United States, with a product line that includes Hydration, Energy, and Sleep; Liquid I.V. offers a 360-degree approach to wellness. In addition, Liquid I.V. is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Anti-hangover Supplement Industry:

By Product:

Solutions

Tablets/Capsules

Powder

Patches

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Size: The global market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by the year 2032.

Molecular Respiratory Panels Market Share: The market size is projected to be worth US$ 1.1 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 2.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Growth: Over the forecast period by 2032, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Molecular Quality Controls Market Demand: As per the recent market research conducted by FMI, the global market is expected to be valued at US$ 204 million in 2023. The market is expected to advance at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. By 2033, the estimation is anticipated to surge past US$ 408 million.

Molecular Imaging Market Outlook: The global market is expected to secure US$ 5,437.2 million in 2023. During the forecast period, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.0% while garnering US$ 15,457.48 million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube