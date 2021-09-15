Breaking News
The Road Ahead For 5G Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything

New 5G Americas White Paper Examines C-V2X and 5G Impacts for Automotive, Transportation Planners, and Intelligent Transportation Networks

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As fifth generation (“5G”) wireless cellular networks gain prominence globally, mobile connectivity for vehicles is increasingly gaining influence. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas announced the publication of a new white paper entitled “Vehicular Connectivity: C-V2X and 5G,” which covers the impacts of 5G-based cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies on vehicles, embedded infrastructure, and intelligent transportation networks.

Said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas, “Enhanced standards and new spectrum dedicated to 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything technologies are providing new possibilities for connected vehicles. Stakeholders like automotive manufacturers, city transportation planners, mobile network operators, and app developers are looking at ways of harnessing this new connectivity to create entirely new business models.”

According to 5G Americas, there is growing global momentum in C-V2X based trials with early deployments from several automotive OEMs and strong progress in the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. While the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has allocated 30 MHz of spectrum in the 5.9 GHz ‘ITS band,’ more advanced connected vehicle services will need at least 40 MHz, as specified by the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). At the same time, C-V2X practitioners will need to be aware of additional deployment considerations, such as the need for more Over-the- Air (OTA) software updates and ‘car-to-cloud’ ecosystem features, a greater need for security and privacy protections, as well as backward compatibility and support for new features.

“Vehicular Connectivity: C-V2X and 5G” was developed and written by a 5G Americas technical work group led by network engineering experts from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and other member companies. It includes the following topics:

  • Connectivity requirements for 5G and C-V2X for different ITS services using vehicle-to-infrastructure or vehicle-to-network models
  • Spectrum needs and requirements for 5G and C-V2X
  • New business models and opportunities for different stake holders, such as network and RSU operators, automotive OEMs, and third-party application developers
  • Security considerations and recommendations
  • Summary of evolution path and new features for C-V2X technologies

Said Hong Cheng, Principal Engineer at Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and technical work group lead for 5G Americas, “The combination of C-V2X and 5G provides tools that allow road operators to transform transportation safety and efficiency. The opportunities and capabilities unlocked by these technologies are indeed significant.”

To download the free white paper, please visit: https://www.5gamericas.org/vehicular-connectivity-c-v2x-and-5g/

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas 

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas’ website and Twitter. 

5G Americas’ Board of Governors Members include Airspan Networks, AT&T, Ciena, Cisco, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Intel, Liberty Latin America, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, VMware, and WOM. 

