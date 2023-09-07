Industry IoT Consortium Publishes Latest Journal of Innovation

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™) published the newest edition of the Journal of Innovation (JoI), The Role of IoT in Shaping the Future of Supply Chains.

“The IoT allows real-time insights into various supply chain processes, including inventory management, transportation, and warehousing,” said Edy Liongosari, Chief Research Scientist at Accenture Labs and Chair of the IIC Thought Leadership Task Group. “As this edition of the JoI shows, IoT can revolutionize the way supply chains operate, enabling organizations to enhance their efficiency, reduce costs, and meet the demands of an increasingly globalized and complex marketplace.”

The Role of IoT in Shaping the Future of Supply Chains edition of the JoI includes the following articles:

Enhancing Supply Chain Operations Using IoT and Digital Twin – Explores IoT and digital twin technologies to improve supply chain operations.

Early Learnings from a Logistics Testbed – Investigates data logistics ecosystems based on existing IIC testbeds.

IoT Techniques and Elements for Drone Package Delivery Network – Looks at architectures and elements of drone cargo delivery networks with particular emphasis on IoT techniques, sensors, and actuators.

Negotiation Automation Platform – Describes a specific type of negotiation platform solution that utilizes AI technology to automate negotiations between economic entities, primarily in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.

The JoI highlights the innovative ideas, approaches, products, and services emerging within the Industrial Internet, including sustainability, trustworthiness, AI, digital twin, data, digital transformation, smart cities, smart factories, and edge computing.

You can view and download past and present JoI editions. To watch a Journal of Innovation webinar, click on the associated hyperlink, register, and watch on-demand.

