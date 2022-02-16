Breaking News
The Rooted Recovery Stories Podcast Hosts Outlaw Country Music Singer, Jaime Wyatt

The singer shares her life story as a country music artist in addiction recovery.

The outlaw country music artist discusses her music career, her struggles with working through addiction and her life after coming out publicly.

Brentwood, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Rooted Recovery Stories podcast, a Promises Behavioral Health production, will host  Jaime Wyatt, a well-known outlaw country musician in addiction recovery. The podcast highlights the evolution of her music career, her struggles with working through addiction and her story of coming out publicly as an adult. 

If  Jaime Wyatt had a few words of advice about life, it would go something like this “…that life, in all its inherent messiness, goes on.” Wyatt began her music career at a young age after moving from a rural town in Washington to the bustle of Los Angeles. It was during her younger years that she was deep in the cycle of addiction. 

She has worked with and collaborated with a variety of artists, including Shooter Jennings. She would go on to debut her first solo album, Felony Blues, in 2017. Just as recently as 2020, Wyatt released her newest album, Neon Cross, and in this same year, she came out as LGBTQ+.  

The Rooted Recovery Stories podcast, hosted by Patrick Custer, national director of alumni with Promises Behavioral Health, brings stories of hope, healing and triumph over the bondage of addictions, mental health struggles, trauma and dysfunctional family systems. The storytellers of the podcast have chosen to live their journey out loud in order to show others that they don’t have to suffer in silence. The podcast offers stories that are raw and real. Some even may involve graphic and triggering content. It is stories like Jaime Wyatt’s that help others to find the bravery to get the help they need.

“We are excited to be able to share  Jaime’s recovery story with the world,” said Patrick. “She has such a fascinating history and that history, including her recovery, plays a large role in her music.”

The Rooted Recovery Stories podcast will air on February 21st, at 7 p.m. CT. Those interested in tuning in can listen through their favorite podcast platforms. For more information about  Jaime Wyatt and updates on her music, visit her Instagram or website. 

About Promises Behavioral Health 
Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative residential and outpatient treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change for the patient and the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

