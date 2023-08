BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of 3D Systems Corporation Publicly-Traded Common Stock (NYSE:DDD):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED THE PUBLICLY-TRADED COMMON STOCK OF 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION (“3DSC”) FROM MAY 6, 2020, THROUGH MARCH 5, 2021, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, that a hearing will be held on November 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. before the Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis, United States District Judge of the Eastern District of New York, 225 Cadman Plaza East, Courtroom 4D South, Brooklyn, NY 11201, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $4,000,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one-third plus interest of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $50,000, and a service payment of no more than $21,500 in total to Plaintiffs, should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated December 16, 2022 (the “Settlement Stipulation”). The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Fairness Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means. The Court appointed The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. as Lead Counsel to represent you and the other Settlement Class Members. However, you have the right to retain your own counsel and the right to appear at the Settlement Fairness Hearing through counsel of your choosing.

If you purchased the publicly-traded common stock of 3DSC during the period from May 6, 2020, to March 5, 2021, both dates inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in publicly-traded 3DSC common stock. If you need assistance obtaining a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Claim Form”), you may write to, call, or contact the Claims Administrator: 3D Systems Corp. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063; (Toll-Free) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Claim Form online at www.strategicclaims.net/3DSC. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form electronically or postmarked no later than October 24, 2023 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to share in the recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than October 24, 2023, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Settlement Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and awards to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than October 24, 2023, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

Eastern District of New York

225 Cadman Plaza East

Brooklyn, NY 11201 Robin Bronzaft Howald

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016 Plaintiffs’ Lead Counsel Elizabeth Gingold Clark

Alston & Bird

90 Park Avenue

15th Floor

New York, NY 10016 Counsel for Defendants

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

Robin Bronzaft Howald

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

rhowald@rosenlegal.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.