LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Central District of California has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of FAT Brands Inc. publicly traded securities (NASDAQ: FAT) (NASDAQ: FATBB) (NASDAQ: FATBP) (NASDAQ: FATBW):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED THE PUBLICLY-TRADED SECURITIES OF FAT BRANDS, INC. (“FAT BRANDS”) FROM DECEMBER 4, 2017 THROUGH FEBRUARY 18, 2022, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that a hearing will be held on February 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Mark C. Scarsi, United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, First Street Federal Courthouse, 350 W. First Street, Courtroom 7C, Los Angeles, CA 90012, or by telephonic or videoconference means as directed by the Court, for the purpose of determining:

(1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $3,000,000 (“Settlement Amount”) should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate;

(2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate;

(3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up one third of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $45,000, and an award of no more than $1,500 each, or $3,000 total, to Plaintiffs, should be approved; and

(4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated September 23, 2022 (“Stipulation”).

If you purchased FAT Brands securities during the period from December 4, 2017 through February 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (“Settlement Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in FAT Brands securities.

If you have not received a postcard providing instructions for receiving a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Long Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Proof of Claim”), you may obtain copies by writing to or calling FAT Brands Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net, or going to the website, www.strategicclaims.net/FAT. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a properly completed Proof of Claim electronically or postmarked no later than January 28, 2023 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion in the manner and form explained in the Long Notice to the Claims Administrator so that it is received no later than February 7, 2023. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and an award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the Long Notice and received no later than February 7, 2023, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

Central District of California

First Street Federal Courthouse

350 W. First Street, Suite 4311

Los Angeles, CA 90012 LEAD COUNSEL:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Phillip Kim

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016 COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS:

SHEPPARD, MULLIN, RICHTER & HAMPTON LLP

John P. Stigi III

1901 Avenue for the Stars, Suite 1600

Los Angeles, CA 90067

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Phillip Kim

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: 212-686-1060

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: November 8, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA