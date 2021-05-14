Breaking News
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Notifies Fusion Connect, Inc. Investors of Telephonic Settlement Hearing in Securities Class Action – FSNN

TO:        ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED FUSION CONNECT, INC. COMMON STOCK FROM MAY 11, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 2, 2019, INCLUSIVE.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the final approval hearing (“Settlement Hearing”) scheduled for May 20, 2021 at 11:30 am before the Honorable Paul G. Gardephe will be conducted telephonically.

The purpose of the Settlement Hearing is to determine: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in this Action and the Plan of Allocation are fair, reasonable, and adequate such that the Court should dismiss the case with prejudice; and (2) whether to approve the application for an award of attorneys’ fees, reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses, and award to Lead Plaintiff.

YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO APPEAR AT THE SETTLEMENT HEARING. IF YOU WISH TO ATTEND THE SETTLEMENT HEARING, YOU MAY DO SO BY DIALING 1-888-363-4749 AND ENTERING THE ACCESS CODE 6212642. PLEASE DO NOT APPEAR AT THE COURTHOUSE.

If you have any questions about this notice or the May 20, 2021 Settlement Hearing, you may contact Lead Counsel:

Yu Shi, Esq.
THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel.: 212-686-1060
[email protected]

Dated: May 14, 2021

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE
REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

 

