San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The San Antonio Current is San Antonio’s award-winning alternative media company that has served the city as its premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events, and culture since 1986.

Their journalists dig deep into the issues that affect their community and fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio’s vast cultural landscape.

Along with an online news platform, the San Antonio Current also owns 1000 magazine distribution locations within the city, including Whole Foods, a selection of local coffee shops, and several retailers and bars.

They have now released a list of the best THC gummies currently available that can help reduce pain and muscle spasms, inflammation, and nausea, improve certain mental issues, and assist you in getting a more restful night’s sleep.

The San Antonio Current has critically analyzed the leading brands and classified the gummies by the dominant effect of each, such as the best flavored, if they are vegan, their variety of flavors, and many more categories, as well as giving you a full list of benefits, advantages, and disadvantages, so that you can pick the best THC gummies for your needs.

The Best THC Gummy Brands

THC gummies are chewable candies that are made by infusing the compound THC into gummy sweets and can help improve your mood, enhance sleep quality, and provide you with a clean, euphoric high without any of the negative side effects.

The brands mentioned in the San Antonio Current article have gummies that are created only from high-quality USA-grown industrial hemp plants and have undergone third-party lab testing to ensure the quality of the product.

They come in a range of fruity flavors, such as mango, pear, raspberry, and strawberry, and are all individually tested to ensure their potency and that they provide a list of THC benefits, including alleviating anxiety and stress, helping with pain management, and giving users a calming body sensation.

You can choose from gummies that are 100% vegan, gluten-free and are manufactured using only the best quality organic hemp plants in their production process.

More information

