San Jose, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation (SCCRF), the charitable arm of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR), hosted a blood drive at our San Jose office.

From the 45 people that we welcomed through the door, we collected a total of 30 whole blood donations. In addition, we received two plasma and two red cell collections. This resulted in a total of 34 productive units. Since each whole blood donation was separated into three components, the 30 productive units impacted the lives of approximately 90 patients. Including the four units from the plasma and double red cells, a total of 94 lives were impacted by the lifesaving donations collected by the SCCRF and its partner organization.

SCCRF Director and SCCAOR Member Terese Ferrara, who was integral to the organization of the blood drive, said: “On behalf of the REALTOR® Foundation, I would like to thank all of you that came out and donated blood at our Quarterly SCCAOR Blood Drive. This last drive was the largest we have had out of the four drives, which is impressive. Overall, your small gesture made a huge impact on 94 lives! Please keep an eye out for our next drive in early 2023.”

Thank you to all those that participated and helped to save the lives of so many people.

