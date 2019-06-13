The Scientology Info Center: Providing Answers to the Fastest Growing Religious Movement on Earth

Visitors at the Scientology Information Center Guests mingle at a reception held at the Scientology Information Center. With its gallery of displays, video screens and information panels, the Center provides answers to common questions about Scientology. The Center also hosts community events such as open-houses, music and theatrical performances. Located in Downtown Clearwater the Center is open daily from 10am-10pm and requires no appointment to visit.

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As it approaches its 4th year anniversary, The Scientology Information Center in the Historic Clearwater Building announces that they have surpassed the 44,000 visitor mark.

To facilitate the curious, the Church of Scientology opened an Information Center in July 2015 with a permanent exhibit of 4 panels with interactive displays with some 400 audio/visual videos covering a biographical introduction speaking about L. Ron Hubbard’s legacy as a humanitarian and author, Church sponsored social betterment programs helping to eradicate societal ills through education and empowerment, the beliefs and practices of the Scientology religion, and the Churches of Scientology opened across the world.

The Center is housed in the 101 year-old Historic Clearwater building featuring 30 foot vaulted ceilings, Italian marble floors, dentil molding, and large windows. Perfectly situated at the crossroads of Fort Harrison Avenue and Cleveland Street in its downtown district, the Center attracts visitors from across the United States and around the world – as far away as Saudi Arabia and as close as one to two blocks away.

In addition to providing information about the religion, the Center houses cultural events such as music concerts for special calendar days, theatrical presentations, talks for World Religions classes and Open Houses for all, helping to bring the community together.

One recent visitor said of her visit, “I’m new in town and had questions about Scientology. My friend who had visited before suggested I come and learn about it for myself. I had heard a lot of things about Scientology, and what I learned for myself is that it’s nothing like what I had heard. It’s actually a lot of common sense on how to improve your life.”

Another guest said, “This is a great place to visit. I definitely found some things that were very interesting during my visit here. I felt it was worth the trip. I enjoyed learning what the real story is.”

“People are often curious about the Scientology religion and its beliefs,” said Amber Skjelset – Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “As L. Ron Hubbard once explained, ‘Scientology is an applied religious philosophy designed and developed to make the able more able.’ The Scientology Info Center is set up so people can learn about Scientology for themselves in a relaxed, friendly environment. There’s something for everyone here.”

The Scientology Information Center is open daily from 10am-10pm. For more information please contact Amber Skjelset at (727) 467-6966 or email [email protected] .

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bc60360-b1c1-4e5a-a267-2b6218ffb0c4