WESTERVILLE, Ohio, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doodles and Digits and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation announced a partnership to underwrite the television debut of the acclaimed “How It’s Math” program on Public Television. Set to premiere this April in celebration of Mathematical Awareness Month, the show will explore the fascinating world of mathematics in different careers and industries.

“How It’s Math” has garnered praise from parents and educators for its unique approach to teaching mathematical concepts to children. By partnering with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, Doodles and Digits aims to expand the reach of the show and inspire a broader audience of young learners.

In addition to the television debut, Doodles and Digits will collaborate with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company this summer to explore how the company uses math in its daily operations. Young viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look of the important STEM work that ScottsMiracle-Gro does when creating many of America’s most trusted lawn and garden products.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation to bring ‘How It’s Math’ to public television,” said Caroline Farkas, Founder of Doodles and Digits. “This partnership allows us to reach even more children with our educational content and inspire a lifelong love for math.”

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation shares Doodles and Digits’ commitment to the next generation. By supporting ‘How It’s Math,’ they aim to empower young learners to explore the wonders of mathematics and the natural world.

“We have a rich history of supporting organizations that inspire children to learn about and engage with the natural world through gardening,” said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “The partnership with Doodles and Digits provides a wide-reaching platform in which we together can help students understand the importance of mathematics, both in STEM-related careers and the study of nature.”

Don’t miss the debut of “How It’s Math” on April 27, 2024, on public television, and PBS.org.

About Doodles and Digits:

Doodles and Digits is an educational media production company founded by Caroline Farkas. With a focus on STEM education, Doodles and Digits creates engaging video content, classroom resources, and teacher training materials to inspire students and educators worldwide. www.doodleslearning.com

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation:

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit scotts miracle gro foundation.org .