Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and National Recreation and Park Association Launch ‘Parks for Pollinators’

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and National Recreation and Park Association Launch ‘Parks for Pollinators’

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

New national campaign highlights the role of public parks and pollinator gardens in addressing pollinator health

Ashburn, Virginia, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To address the critical need to increase pollinator habitat for beneficial insects, such as honey bees, monarch butterflies and others, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) have teamed up on a new “Parks for Pollinators” campaign aimed at raising public awareness of pollinator health and encouraging local action through public parks and pollinator gardens.

“NRPA is proud to partner with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation on this important initiative,” said Lori Robertson, NRPA director of conservation. “Public parks play an increasing role in addressing pollinator decline, and this initiative will help strengthen the work our agencies do to educate the public about the important role pollinators play in our daily lives and inspire individuals to take action.” 

Through Parks for Pollinators, agencies will engage members of the public in a variety of settings, including community events, public education programs, social media and online communications. NRPA and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation will also fund on-the-ground survey research that will aid in understanding the public’s perception of the pollinator crisis. Five park and recreation agencies have been selected to help conduct the research and include:  

  • Chicago Park District — Chicago, Illinois
  • Houston Parks and Recreation Department — Houston, Texas
  • Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department — Miami, Florida
  • City of Providence, Department of Public Parks — Providence, Rhode Island
  • Seattle Parks and Recreation — Seattle, Washington

“Local park and recreation centers are an ideal place to engage, educate and help more people to get involved in the creation of pollinator habitat in their communities and in their own backyards through pollinator gardens,” said Jim King, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “Parks can also provide a much-needed corridor of protected land for habitat creation, especially in urban areas.”

Since 2015, ScottsMiracle-Gro has engaged in a multiyear Pollinator Promise effort to help home gardeners, community gardeners and urban planners understand the critical role pollinators play in our ecosystem and to provide them with the tools necessary to grow successful pollinator gardens.

The Parks for Pollinators campaign will kick off with an online photo contest that will take place during the month of June, which is also the month of National Pollinator Week, June 18–24. NRPA members and the public are encouraged to post a pollinator photo on social media using the hashtag #Parks4Polllinators to have the chance to win a pollinator garden prize pack with gardening products and tips for taking personal, at-home actions to support pollinator health.

According to a recent poll conducted by NRPA, nearly all Americans agree that promoting pollinator health should be a conservation priority across the United States. Promoting pollinator health includes protecting against the decline and death of pollinators, such as honey bees and other insects, and increasing their habitat.

To learn more about Parks for Pollinators, visit www.nrpa.org/parks4pollinators.  

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.   

###

About the National Recreation and Park Association
The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org. 

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation
The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org.

CONTACT: Heather Williams
National Recreation and Park Association
703-858-4743
[email protected]

Molly Jennings
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation
561-681-7683
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.