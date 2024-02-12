Broader Selection of Top-Quality, Hard-to-Get Products from Trusted Farms Around the World Now Available to Home Cooks

The Seasoned Carte Wagyu Offerings The Seasoned Carte’s offerings include Japanese A5 Wagyu beef, American Full Blood Wagyu beef and Australian Wagyu BMS 9+ and more.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Seasoned Carte, curator of premium beef, seafood and more delivered straight to your door, is excited to announce the expansion of its direct-to-consumer delivery company, offering top-quality Japanese A5 Wagyu beef, wild-caught seafood and more from trusted farms around the world.

Created out of a love for food, The Seasoned Carte believes that home cooks should have access to premium ingredients — and helpful recipes and education about how to enjoy them at home.

“We are excited to bring ingredients to home cooks that they can’t find at their local grocery store, including melt-in-your-mouth Japanese A5 Wagyu, wild-caught South African lobster tails and more, and we deliver all across the U.S.,” said The Seasoned Carte CEO Shera Shrago. “We’re passionate about inspiring people to make remarkable meals at home by providing easy-to-understand cooking tips and videos to elevate their cooking game.”

The Seasoned Carte’s featured product — Japanese A5 Wagyu beef — is highly marbled and buttery with umami rich flavor. Free from hormones, it is sourced from farms across the Kagoshima prefecture in Japan. Less than 1% of Japanese Wagyu produced holds the A5 Grade. The Japanese A5 is available in all sorts of cuts, including A5 New York Strip, A5 Ribeye Steak, A5 Wagyu Blend Burgers and more.

In addition to Japanese A5, The Seasoned Carte has expanded its Wagyu beef offerings to include American Full Blood Wagyu beef and Australian Wagyu BMS 9+. As an exclusive partner of a family owned and operated Wyoming ranch, The Seasoned Carte’s uniquely beefy American Full Blood Wagyu is cut from 100% Japanese Black breed cattle, which is fed grass and flax seed and raised using regenerative agriculture.

Awarded the highest marbling score by the AUS-MEAT grading system, the marbled and juicy Australian Wagyu is sourced from Elbow Valley Farm in Queensland, Australia, where wagyu cattle are fed upcycled citrus pulp and locally sourced grains including wheat, barley and corn.

In addition to its Wagyu beef options, The Seasoned Carte provides a wide array of other meats, globally sourced and wild-caught seafood, and sides and extras to go with them, such as compound butters and finishing spice blends, as well as new curated boxes that make it possible to try assorted products all at once.

Learn more and place an order at theseasonedcarte.com.

About The Seasoned Carte

The Seasoned Carte curates top-quality, intentionally sourced Japanese A5 Wagyu, wild-caught seafood and more from trusted farms around the world and delivers it straight to your door. Created by foodies, the company empowers cooks of all kinds to elevate at-home meals with new flavors and experiences. Learn more at theseasonedcarte.com and follow @theseasonedcarte on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ec69645-979c-4a1e-8d88-53dc32dcc7ff

