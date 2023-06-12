Chicago city club unveils hidden garden paradise featuring elevated dining and event series

Secret Garden at The Metropolitan Secret Garden at The Metropolitan

Secret Garden at The Metropolitan Secret Garden at The Metropolitan

Secret Garden at The Metropolitan Secret Garden at The Metropolitan

Secret Garden at The Metropolitan Secret Garden at The Metropolitan

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invited, the world’s largest owner and operator of private clubs, announced the debut of its Secret Garden pop-up experience at The Metropolitan available now through June 30. Located on the 67th floor of the Willis Tower, guests are invited to dine above the city while enjoying sweeping panoramic views of Chicago.

The newly launched Secret Garden, an immersive and Instagram-worthy experience, has transformed the prestigious Craftsman Lounge into a garden oasis, complete with vibrant orange and green hues that provide the perfect backdrop for any dining occasion. The pop-up experience presents a series of rotating events featuring an evolving menu of shared plates, light bites, and internationally-inspired dinners by Chef Ozzy Amelotti. In addition to the exceptional cuisine, the Secret Garden boasts an extensive wine and cocktail list, including Chandon’s Garden Spritz.

“The Secret Garden pop-up is a perfect example of The Metropolitan’s commitment to providing its Members with the best possible experiences,” said Chris Harrington, general manager of The Metropolitan. “Join us as we welcome the summer season with special chef tastings, themed nights, spirits dinners, and more in our Craftsman Lounge, where the brightest minds come together to work efficiently, network and make connections, and feast on delicious handcrafted cuisine from Chef Amelotti.”

Whether a Member or a guest, The Metropolitan’s Secret Garden provides an unforgettable experience and allows patrons to take their lifestyle to greater heights with an elevated dining and event series. The pop-up experience has something for everyone, from an immersive chef experience to themed nights, the Secret Garden offers something for everyone. Additionally, the venue will host mixology classes featuring Japanese garden-inspired cocktails and custom claws, a KOVAL spirits dinner, a paint and sip night, live music Fridays, Mother Nature’s drag brunch, and an all-white party to usher in the summer.

The Metropolitan’s Secret Garden pop-up experience is open to the public on select days and times, with exclusive access for Members. Book a reservation by visiting www.exploretock.com/themetropolitan, and learn more about The Metropolitan and membership options by visiting www.invitedclubs.com.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Media Contact:

Bolt PR

(949) 995-1459

invitedclubs@boltpr.com

Contact:

Carla Chirico

carla.chirico@invitedclubs.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fa9e7bd-3566-4391-a92d-efae2d0475ca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46a7551b-4c46-4499-8762-91cf241d2dec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/780fb4bf-902b-41f0-9269-8252db0b1aac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11037a6f-ed5e-42bc-ae05-e0ce67a5f3c6