Suominen Corporation Stock Exchange Release 13 December 2017 at 9:30 am EET

The shareholding of Ahlström Capital Oy to fall below the 25% flagging threshold

Suominen Corporation has today received a notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of AC Invest Two BV (a group company of Ahlström Capital) in Suominen Corporation falls below the 25% flagging threshold.

The shareholding of AC Invest Two BV in Suominen decreases from 25.92% to 23.95%. The decrease in the ownership is due to the increase in the number of Suominen share in connection with the conversion of Suominen’s hybrid bond notes into new Suominen shares. Due to the conversion, the number of shares and votes in Suominen Corporation increases to 58,259,219. The number of shares owned by AC Invest Two BV remains unchanged.

1. Identity of the issuer: Suominen Corporation

2. Reason for the notification: Increase in the number of Suominen share (The conversion of Suominen’s hybrid bond notes into new Suominen shares)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Ahlström Capital Oy, domicile Finland

4. Full name of the shareholder: AC Invest Two BV

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 12 December 2017

6. Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 23.95%;

13,953,357 shares 23.95%;

13,953,357 shares 58,259,219

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights FI0009010862 Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 13,953,357 23.95% SUBTOTAL A 13,953,357 23.95%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights Ahlstrom Capital Oy 100% Ahlstrom Capital BV 100% AC Invest Two BV 23.95%

Suominen Corporation

Nina Kopola, President & CEO

For further information, please contact: Nina Kopola, President & CEO, tel +358 10 214 300

Suominen in brief



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens – wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance – bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs more than 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 416.9 million and comparable operating profit to EUR 25.6 million.

